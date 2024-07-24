Comic-Con: Sunday program highlights

This year, I will be doing programming highlights broken up by day and by category. So for each day, you can find themes on comics, cosplay or film-related programming grouped together.

Beth Accomando / KPBS Comic-Con concludes Sunday, July 28 at the San Diego Convention Center. July 22, 2024

The basics

Check out the Comic-Con website and Toucan Blog for tips and important information.

You can find the complete programming schedule online, where you can filter it across nine different categories and check for updates or cancellations. You can also print out the schedule, or pick up a physical program or daily newsletter at the convention center.

I highly recommend getting the Comic-Con app and using the MySCHED app to manage all your programming plans and get updates on any changes.

Beth Accomando / KPBS "Glitch" comics creators Alston Novak and Sarah Landauer get feedback from Committed Comics' Tom Doherty at San Diego Comic-Con.

General notes

I highly recommend checking out the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival (CCI-IFF) that will hand out its awards on Sunday and screen the winning films at the Grand 6 room at the Marriott. Not only will you see some amazing movies, but you can also chill in the air-conditioned theater away from the crowds. The festival is the best kept secret of the convention.

If you have kids and need to find a place to escape the floor, consider attending any of the films in the Children's Film Festival that runs all four days.

If you are an aspiring artist, I recommend checking out the Portfolio Review opportunities. People have been hired off the floor; even if you don't get a job, you can get helpful feedback about your work from professionals and make good contacts. Each company handles the reviews differently, so check the listings early so you can sign up if you need to to reserve a spot. Still a handful of opportunities on Sunday.

This list is for panels and screenings only. It does not include any autograph signings or outside activations. Since there are no real panels on Wednesday, I am highlighting some gaming options for this day only. But if games are your jam, I suggest checking out the schedule filtered for gaming to see all the options from video and card games to just stopping by to work on a puzzle.



Sunday programming highlights

My personal picks will be starred ⭐️.

Comics, animation and cartoons

Dark Horse "Emily the Strange" has grown in popularity since her first appearance at a Comic-Con artist table.

⭐️10:00am – 11:00am "Emily the Strange" Panel Experience

Room 32AB

"Emily the Strange" creator Rob Reger and guest strangers give the insider scoop on the latest and greatest regarding your favorite anti-hero, Emily the Strange. I fell in love with this quirky, witty character the first time she appeared at Comic-Con in a tiny booth and I saw a drawing with the cation: "Beware. Be very aware."

10:00am – 11:00am Lea Seidman Hernandez Draws Her (Comics) Life

Room 4

Groundbreaking graphic novelist/web-cartoonist Lea Seidman Hernandez (“Teen Titans Go!”), with moderator Charlotte Fullerton (“My Little Pony”), presents a live drawing session.

⭐️10:00am – 11:00am Spotlight on Joseph P. Illidge: A Career of Breaking Barriers in Mainstream Comics

Room 29AB

Joseph P. Illidge's career in comics and publishing has spanned over three decades, from his editorial runs at Milestone Comics, DC Comics' Batman editorial office, and Heavy Metal magazine to his work as a columnist for CBR and Popverse and his new era as a writer on projects ranging from Harper Collins' upcoming Harriet Tubman middle-grade graphic novel to his upcoming Image Comics series to be announced at Comic-Con!



⭐️10:00am – 11:15am The Annual Jack Kirby Tribute Panel

Room 5AB

Special Guests: Rick Parker, Patrick McDonnell, Mark Evanier, Paul Levitz

Each year, we gather folks who knew and/or were inspired by the man they call “The King of the Comics,” Jack Kirby. If you're attending this convention, you have to know who he was and what he did. Talking Kirby this year will be cartoonists Patrick McDonnell (Mutts) and Rick Parker (Beavis and Butt-Head), Kirby family friend Dave Schwartz, former DC Comics president Paul Levitz, Jack's granddaughter Tracy Kirby, and your moderator, former Kirby assistant Mark Evanier.

10:30am – 11:30am What Are Comic Book Editors Looking For?

Room 29CD

David Avallone (Image Comic's "Drawing Blood") and Rylend Grant ("The Jump") — co-hosts of the award-winning "Writers Block" podcast — present an all-star panel of editors who will discuss the current state of the comic book union and answer the question once and for all, "What are editors at the biggest/baddest publishers looking for?" Featuring Chris Ryall (EIC of the Image imprint Syzygy), Barbra Dillon (EIC of Fanbase Press), and Joseph Rybandt (editorial director at Dynamite Entertainment).

⭐️11:00am – 12:00pm Industry and Community Advisory for Comic-Con Museum Education

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Calling industry professionals, educators, and community members: The Comic-Con Museum Education Center wants your input. Imagine what your childhood could have been like if you had access to programs designed to inspire and prepare youth for creative careers and build a safe space for kids in the geek world to engage and connect. In this interactive session, hosted by Emily Schindler (education director, Comic-Con Museum), Robin Donlan (president, Comic-Con), Jewyl Alderson (San Diego County Office of Education), and other engaged educators hope to catalyze a community of industry and community stakeholders to make industry-aligned education programs more accessible, more representative, and more responsive to the Comic-Con and education community needs. The following industries are focus areas and your attendance and input are encouraged: comics industry, TV/film, costuming/cosplay, eSports/game design, or any others in the creative workforce.

11:00am – 12:00pm Manga Tutorials for Kids

Room 11

eigoMANGA hosts this workshop, moderated by eigoMANGA's publisher Austin Osueke, with manga creators Michelle Stanford ("Centralia 2050"), Matt McEwan ("Centralia 2050"), and animator Dahveed Kolodny-Nagy (Smorgasbord Productions). They will offer kids of all ages tutorials on manga illustrations and storytelling.

⭐️11:15am – 12:15pm Who Was Steve Ditko?

Room 5AB

Everyone should know that Steve Ditko was the co-creator of Spider-Man and the creator of Dr. Strange and Mr. A. and many others. But most people do not know who he was, let alone know anything about him. Who was he as a person? Did he have a family? What type of person was he? What was he like to work with? Mark Ditko (Ditkoverse; Steve's nephew) and Jack C. Harris (Working With Ditko; "The Ray"), and others dispel those strange rumors about Ditko and provide more information about him than you've ever believed possible. Moderated by Lenny Schwartz (Ditko: The Play; filmmaker, "The Haunted and The Hunted").

⭐️11:30am – 12:30pm Camp Cretaceous and Why We Love Dinosaurs

Room 29CD

The Jurassic Park/World franchises have fascinated audiences and have inspired a whole generation of dinosaur lovers and paleontologists. Gabriel-Philip Santos and Michelle Barboza-Ramirez, hosts of the PBS digital series "PBS Eons" and co-founders of Cosplay for Science, invite a group of experts to break down the dino-DNA of the dinosaurs seen in the latest chapter of the Jurassic World franchise, Chaos Theory, and explore exactly what it is about these "terrible lizards" that continues to capture audiences of all ages. Featuring Dr. Stuart Sumida (paleontologist, Camp Cretaceous technical consultant), Randy Flores (geochemist, UCLA), Dr. Hank Woolley (paleontologist, Dinosaur Institute, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County), Dr. Lisa Lundgren (education researcher, Utah State University), and Tony Turner (educator, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County).

11:30am – 12:30pm Image Comics: Genres, Generations, and Graphic Greatness

Room 10

Tony Fleecs ("Feral," "Local Man"), Trish Forstner ("Feral"), Tim Seeley ("Local Man"), Ian Bertram ("Precious Metal"), and Declan Shalvey ("Old Dogs") engage in an in-depth discussion on creating stories connecting with fans that span genres and generations. Moderated by Jim Viscardi (Image Comics).

11:45am – 12:45pm World of X-Men '97 and X-Men: TAS Animation

Room 6BCF

Ron Wasserman (composer, X-Men/Power Rangers), Len Uhley (writer, Nightcrawler), Brooks Wachtel (writer, Dark Phoenix), and Jake Castorena (director, "X-Men '97") discuss their behind-the-scenes experiences. Everyone will participate in a Q&A session by moderator Larry Houston ("X-Men '92" producer/director).



⭐️11:45am – 1:15pm Cartoon Voices II

Room 6A

If you think the Saturday Cartoon Voices Panel was wonderful, wait'll you hear the Sunday one! Your moderator Mark Evanier has rounded up six more of the best folks who put the words into the mouths of your animated favorites. Come hear Debi Derryberry (Jimmy Neutron, Draculaura on "Monster High"), Daniel Ross (Donald Duck, "The Tom and Jerry Show"), Jim Meskimen ("Thundercats," "Avengers Assemble!"), David Errigo, Jr. ("Phineas and Ferb," Tiny Toons Looniversity), Debra Wilson ("Baby Shark's Big Show!," "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League"), and Fred Tatasciore (Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," "Tiny Toons Looniversity").

12:00pm – 1:00pm From Batman to Basquiat: Contemporary Art and Comics

Room 24ABC

Comic books are a deep source of inspiration for contemporary artists working across visual disciplines. Panelists Alma Villegas (senior director of development, Inner-City Arts), Edgar Arceneaux (artist and director), Kenny Keil (artist/writer, MAD magazine), Man One (graffiti artist/muralist/illustrator; curator/founder, Crewest Gallery), and Patrick A. Reed (curator, pop culture historian) discuss their work at the intersection of contemporary art, education, community, and comics, as well as the work of Andy Warhol, Arthur Jafa, Dulce Pinzon, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, and others. Moderated by Gustavo Alberto Garcia Vaca (artist/writer/educator, MoMA, LACMA, Beyond Warriors).



⭐️12:00pm – 1:00pm From Big Dots to the Digital Universe

Room 4

Steve Oliff, the founder of Olyoptics and colorist of thousands of pages of comics (“Akira,” “Spawn,” “Sandman”), takes a look back at his award-winning career and the evolution of comic book coloring that he played a major role in.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Not So Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Comics and Pro Wrestling

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Some have called the spectacle of pro wrestling "a comic book come to life." That is not far from the truth. From the heroics of Hulk Hogan to the anti-heroics of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and the villainy of Ric Flair, this panel explores the parallels in character development and storyline advancement between these outrageous forms.

12:00pm – 1:00pm The DSTLRY Live Draw with Joëlle Jones, Jock, and Mirka Andolfo

Room 11

Some of the greatest comics artists of the 21st century collide in this once-in-a-life time event, as Jock (“Gone”), Mirka Andolfo (“Blasfamous”), and Joëlle Jones (“The Devil's Cut”) draw in real-time while answering questions about their process and world-building.

12:30pm – 1:30pm 45 Years of Gundam: Its Incredible Legacy

Room 25ABC

Gundam premiered in 1979 as an anime series that inspired other mech series and films such as “Pacific Rim,” “Evangelion,” and “Transformers,” and changed how robots were viewed in pop culture.

12:30pm – 1:30pm Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: From the First Issue to The Last Ronin

Room 23ABC

Cowabunga! The first “Teenage Mutant Turtles” comic book was published by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984. Join "TMNT: The Ultimate Visual History" author Andrew Farago for a Turtles Shell-a-bration with TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman and his “TMNT: The Last Ronin” collaborators Tom Waltz and Ben Bishop, “TMNT 2” star Ernie Reyes Jr., and “TMNT” storyboard artist and animation director Larry Houston (“X-Men '97”) as they discuss the Turtles' past, present, and future.



1:00pm – 2:00pm Creating Without Compromise: The Don McGregor Spotlight Panel

Room 4

From the jungles of Black Panther's Wakanda to the rolling hills of Zorro's Los Angeles pueblo and even beyond to the twisted American futurescape of Sabre, Don McGregor has been telling stories with heart and conviction for 50 years. He's brought his own original characters — Lady Rawhide, Detectives, Inc., Alexander Risk, Nathaniel Dusk, Ragamuffins — to life and breathed new life into established heroes like James Bond, Killraven, Spider-Man, Morbius, and The Batman.

⭐️1:00pm – 2:00pm Everyday Villains

Room 7AB

Villains aren't all laughing maniacally in their underground lairs — sometimes they are people we might interact with every day. Sometimes we are the villains! How does one create a villain that isn't all bad? Comic-Con special guests Gerry Conway, Juanjo Guarnido, Eric Powell, and Julia Wertz and comic creator Sweeney Boo talk with moderator Jazzlyn Stone about all how creators push their characters, and themselves.

1:15pm – 2:15pm Spotlight on Tom Sito

Room 5AB

Animator and historian, for 50 years Tom Sito was one of the top figures in the 2D renaissance of the 1990s. His credits include “Roger Rabbit,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “He-Man,” and “Superfriends.” Tom discusses his career working with people from Harvey Kurtzman to Steven Spielberg.

1:30pm – 2:30pm “Iyanu:” Crafting Lion Forge's Animated Series

Room 10

Meet the team behind “Iyanu,” the animated series headed to Cartoon Network and “Max” from Lion Forge Entertainment.

⭐️1:30pm – 2:30pm Little Fish Comic Book Studio: Comics, Collaboration, and Community

Room 23ABC

Comics are found in all corners of the pop culture ecosystem, and San Diego's own Little Fish Comic Book Studio will lead you through all the exciting connections that comics can forge with schools, libraries, science, film festivals, and so much more! Alonso Nuñez (Little Fish Comic Book Studio) joins Rene LaFarge (Kevin Workman Foundation), Jenelle Dean (KPBS/One Book One San Diego), Serena Leitner (instructor, Little Fish), Klaus Janson (“Dark Knight Returns”), and Kaia Benedecto (Little Fish summer attendee) for this game-changer! Support local panels!



⭐️1:30pm – 2:30pm “Ultraman Rising” and the New Ultraman Universe

Room 6A

“Ultraman Rising” directors Shannon Tindle (“Kubo and the Two Strings”) and John Aoshima (“DuckTales,” “Gravity Falls”), and Tsuburaya Productions discuss the film and a raft of new upcoming Ultraman content.

2:00pm – 3:00pm Alien Civilizations

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Award-winning science fiction authors, a scientist/futurist, screenwriters, and actors talk about alien civilizations and how to design alien species, ships, and societies for use in storytelling.

2:00pm – 3:00pm Cover Story

Room 7AB

Industry people will tell you that the single most important page in any comic book is the cover, and often more effort goes into the cover than into the rest of the comic. What does it take to conceive, design, and execute a great cover? That's the question your moderator Mark Evanier will put to four artists who've done them over and over: J. Scott Campbell and Comic-Con special guests Joe Jusko, Ken Steacy, and Klaus Janson.

2:15pm – 3:15pm The Character of Music: The Art of Scoring for Animation

Room 6BCF

Step into the mesmerizing world where sound meets artistry, featuring an illustrious lineup of composers scoring animated projects.

⭐️2:30pm – 3:30pm Neurotic Superheroes Across the Multiverses

Room 29CD

Dr. Travis Langley (“Batman and Psychology;” “Spider-Man Psychology”) and Danny Fingeroth (author, “Superman on the Couch;” editor, “Spider-Man”) lead this lively discussion of superhuman angst, guilt, suffering, and pain: Is Spidey the most neurotic superhero? Did Wolverine, Deadpool, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, or another take the title? Or has Batman topped the list all along? Sucker for this title.

2:30pm – 3:30pm The Art of Collaboration

Room 25ABC

Panelists Gini Koch (“Fall's Girl”), Jonathan Maberry (NecroTek), Henry Herz ("I Am Gravity"), Gary Montalbano ("Memories Within Dreams: The Art and Concepts of Gary Montalbano"), Robert Roach (The Roach), and Johnny C ("Surrounded by Death") share their stories of collaboration and give you tips, hints, and techniques for how you can become a great collaborator and ensure your artistic endeavors are the best they can be.

⭐️⭐️2:45pm – 4:45pm Starship Smackdown XXXV: Grups vs. The Next Generation

Room 6A

Get ready as the ultimate cosmic conflagration returns to San Diego — with a twist, as Gen X faces off against Gen Z when a band of veteran spaceship-ologists (“The Grups”) faces off against The Next Generation. Don't miss the final countdown as the U.S.S. Enterprise confronts the Serenity, an Imperial Star Destroyer defends its title against the Battlestar Galactica and the Jefferson Starship wrecks this City. This is epic nerdom and a Comic-Con tradition. If you have never gone, I urge you to give it a try. It has been wildly entertaining.

3:00pm – 4:00pm Mold/Resin Making, 3D Printing, and FX Techniques

Room 11

Learn all about mold/resin making, 3D printing, and FX techniques from FonDavis (25-year veteran of miniature VFX who has worked on over 25 movies), Brooke Wheeler (the district manager for Reynolds Plastics with years of experience in resin and its applications), Sam Girgis (the owner of BiggerBoxModels, designing ideas using CAD systems), Shawn Thorrenson (founder of Thorsson & Assoc. and author of Make: Props and Costume Armor), Julia Jenkins (3D printer and costume designer), and moderator Jeff Broz, who has been in resin and mold design for over 30 years and works in both the SFX world and in Aerospace.

3:00pm – 4:30pm The Business of Cartoon Voices

Room 7AB

What does it take to establish and maintain a career doing voicework for animated cartoons and video games? There are plenty of coaches out there who will charge you a fortune for the kind of advice you'll get absolutely free at this panel. Your moderator Mark Evanier has assembled a panel of one of the top voiceover agents.

⭐️3:30pm – 4:30pm Comic-Con Talk Back

Room 25ABC

Representatives from Comic-Con will be present to listen to attendees' feedback about the event. What did we do right? What could be improved? We want to hear from you! This is the panel to go to if you want to ask questions or make suggestions about the show.



⭐️⭐️⭐️3:30pm – 4:30pm How to Build a Droid 101

Room 29CD

Learn how to bring R2-D2, BB-8, WALL-E, or any of your favorite droids to life. Darren Moser, Matt Hobbs, John Boisvert, Stephane Beaulieu, Ashly Dishmon, and Craig Dishmon discuss the steps needed to get into the droid-building hobby. If you only go to one panel today, go to this and have fun and be inspired to build your own droid. These guys are a blast!

3:30pm – 5:00pm Buffy: “Once More with Feeling”: An Interactive Whedonverse Musical

Room 6BCF

Let's end this show with a bang. The powers that be behind Fandom Charities, HellmouthCon, and SixDegressOfGeek host an interactive screening of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode "Once More with Feeling" as Comic-Con's big closing event! Many say this is the finest, funniest, most ingenious episode ever to come out of the Buffyverse. But remember, the best part of the show is up to you! This episode was made for talkin'—back, that is—and singing and shouting and dancing in the aisles, with or without your dry cleaning! Audience participation ... it isn't just for "Rocky Horror (Picture Show)" and mob riots anymore. Special surprise guests before the screening.

4:00pm – 5:00pm Comic Jam! Improv Edition Workshop

Room 11

This is a fun creative workshop where you can make a comic in a short amount of time with Connie Huang (founder of Hyde Hermit Studio) and Dallas Hoisington (co-founder of Hyde Hermit Studio). Audience members will receive a piece of paper and pencils to join in on the fun, with everyone's creativity having the opportunity to be released wildly!

4:00pm – 5:00pm More Science in Your Fiction with The League of Extraordinary Scientists & Engineers!

Room 28DE

Get ready to learn about the real science in your fiction! A group of extraordinary scientists discuss how comics and science fiction push scientists and engineers to rocket past what we know is possible at any given moment and into an otherwise unimaginable future!

4:00pm – 5:00pm Spotlight on Maggie Thompson

Room 29AB

Maggie Thompson is joined by daughter Valerie Thompson and grandson Devon Jaruk to explore ways they've used to hang onto the Comic-Con experience after the festivities end.

Representation and diversity

10:30am – 11:30am Starring Jewish Women: A Representation Conversation

Room 25ABC

A panel of professional writers, producers, and editors discuss the representation of Jewish women in film, TV, comics, and beyond. With Michal Schick (writer, The Dragon Prince), Jenn Levine (religious consultant, House of David; producer, Nightingale), Allyson Gronowitz (editor, BOOM! Studios), and Sandra Leviton (Student Body, Zone 2). Moderated by Esther Kustanowitz (journalist, podcast host, The Bagel Report).

⭐️10:30am – 11:30am We Belong: Queer and Black Sci-Fi Fantasy

Room 10

Stacked Deck Press and Prism Comics talk about how queer independent creators put together We Belong, the new all-Black, all-Queer sci-fi fantasy comics anthology. The panel will explore finding comics creators, editing and designing the book, organizing crowdfunding and marketing plans, gaining interest and support, and more. Editors William O. Tyler (Tannis Comix, Theater of Terror) and Viktor Kerney (StrangeLore) and queer creators from the anthology will share their personal stories and answer questions in the spirit of supporting creators to make queer comics for marginalized communities. Panelists Jordan Green (We Belong), Ajuan Mance (Gender Studies: True Adventures of an Accidental Outlaw and Living While Black: Portraits of Everyday Resistance), Sean Z. Maker (Myth, We Belong), Desmond Miller (We Belong, Between Here and the Lint Trap), Tulani Kiara (We Belong, WINC Magazine Noir Issue), and Gaia WXYZ (Professor, UC Berkeley, We Belong).

10:30am – 11:30am Women of Marvel

Room 6A

Talent from across the Marvel universe will assemble to talk about breaking in as a creative, building a career in nerd spaces, how fandom has changed, and being a part of Marvel's 85-year legacy. Marvel Studios producers and Marvel Comics creators talk about what's next for them and for Marvel.

⭐️⭐️10:30am – 12:00pm Comics Arts Conference Session #13: International Comics

Room 26AB

John Jennings (University of California, Riverside) talks about the new comics being produced in the Caribbean and how they are a fusion of various critical-making practices of the African Diaspora. Manuela Di Franco (Ghent University) investigates how the American villain Magica De Spell in the Scrooge McDuck comics is transformed into an Italian character and shows how witchcraft is used as a means of female empowerment. Melina Rapimán (Universidad Andrés Bello) analyzes the character of Mawa in the Chilean comic magazine Jungla, identifying representations of femininity, liminality, and indigenous communities.

1:00pm – 2:00pm Engaging the Global Fans: Exploring the World of Black, African, and MESA Influences in Entertainment

Room 28DE

Panelists include Margari Hill (executive director of MuslimARC and consultant), Sabeen Faheem (actor and creator/cosplayer), Dr. Shamika Mitchell (comics editor and professor at State University of New York, Rockland), Kashif Pasta (director and writer), Rhonda Ragab (narrative change strategist and CEO of SILA Consulting), and Uneeb Khan (actor and host of Salaam Nerds podcast).

1:30pm – 2:30pm Comics Arts Conference Session #15: Drawing Resilience: Empowering Diverse Learners Through Comics

Room 26AB

Rooted in the diverse experiences of school psychologists, counselors, teachers, and comics creators, this session delves into the transformative power of comics, exploring various series that address mental health, neurodiversity, LGBTQ+ identities, and multicultural backgrounds while also discussing their impact on learning, practical strategies, and the significance of representation and accessibility in education.

2:00pm – 3:00pm Deaf Representation in Pop Culture

Room 4

Daniel Durant (actor, “CODA”), Darrell Utley (actor, “Days of Our Lives”), Awet M. (artist, Pantheon), Cobi Sewell (influencer, YouTube), and Mila Davis-Kent (actor, “Creed IV”) discuss the current state of deaf representation in popular culture.

⭐️2:00pm – 3:00pm Filipino Creators Revolutionizing Digital Comics

Room 24ABC

Discover how panelists, along with other talented storytellers, are bringing rich Filipino mythology to life, featuring fascinating creatures like the majestic Tikbalang and mischievous Dwende, alongside ancient island gods and legendary heroes. Don't miss the exclusive reveal of Apl.de.Ap's new stories and songs, and celebrate the unity of Filipino creativity with the launch of HALO HALO—a platform designed to showcase diverse voices and stories from the Philippines and beyond. an unprecedented way. Moderated by Joycelyn David (CEO AVC).

⭐️2:00pm – 3:00pm Women's Color Code

Room 29AB

Women's Color Code is a group of women of color in video games who are excited to talk to you and answer your questions about the game industry. Join them as they share their experiences working on titles big and small, from “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” and “Fortnite” to “My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure” and “The Arcslinger.” Senior game designer Alissa Smith (Survios) and licensing producer Cheyenne Shotton (Walt Disney Games) hope to inspire game lovers, women, and people of color to pursue their dreams of creating video games.

3:00pm – 4:00pm AAPI Representation in Comics and Media

Room 32AB

Kevin Kreider (actor, “Bling Empire”), Soo Lee (comic artist, DC, Dark Horse, Skybound), Holly Chou (actress, “X-Men '97,” “Jubilee”), and Mark Nazal (VFX supervisor and co-founder Diwata Komiks) discuss the progression of Asian representation and where it stands today.

⭐️3:00pm – 4:00pm Mexico’s History and Culture in Today’s Creative Media

Room 24ABC

With the explosion of the creative media development industries, Mexican history and culture are finding their way into different kinds of media. Take a journey with moderator Hugo Castro (founder and CEO at Gamacon/BC Media Lab, creative director of the videogame Lucha Libre: The Legend of the Mask), and panelists Jorge R. Gutierrez (director of the animated movies The Book of Life and Maya and the Three), Mike Towry (Comic-Con co-founder, Nerd Familia founder), Benito del Aguila (director of the Mexican Folk Art Market), and Sebastian Llapur (Mexican voice actor, voice of Darth Vader for Latin America) and discover the stories their hearts are telling the world.

3:15pm – 4:15pm Find Your Neurodiverse Tribe

Room 5AB

Valeria Saca (volunteer coordinator, Autism Society San Diego) and Amy Munera (outreach manager, Autism Society San Diego) moderate a discussion about ways to use your love of art and animation to make friends, build community, and find your neurodiverse tribe.

Film and TV

⭐️11:00am – 12:00pm CCI-IFF Award Ceremony

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The films have been shown—now it's time to hand out the trophies and recognition! Comic-Con's Adam Neese (IFF and programming coordinator) talks to this year's trio of judges—film journalist, film critic, producer, and curator Leslie Combemale, actress/director/producer/writer Juliet Landau, and actor Phil LaMarr (Pulp Fiction, Futurama, Star Wars: The Clone Wars)—about the films and presents trophies to the winners.

⭐️11:30am – 12:30pm 'Godzilla: Minus One' Path (of Destruction) to an Oscar Win

Room 25ABC

"Godzilla: Minus One" broke records and achieved cultural and historical significance but it was a journey that took more than a decade in the making. Join a lively discussion with Jessica Tseang (The Kaiju Kingdom Podcast) with special guests on the history of the visual effects company that made this happen, and the collective effort of director Takashi Yamazaki's team. This panel will have a giveaway.

⭐️⭐️12:00pm – 4:00pm CCI-IFF Award Showcase

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

A replay of all seven of the 2024 Comic-Con International: Independent Film Festival award-winning films.

2:15pm – 3:15pm Power Rangers: The Past, Present, and Future of the Franchise

Room 5AB

After three successful decades on the air, a Power Rangers reboot has been discussed, but no solid plans have been announced. The Con Guy joins some of your favorite Ranger actors and others from across the years to discuss the past, present, and possible future of the series.



Cosplay

10:00am – 11:00am From Screen to Cosplay: Making Your Favorite Cosplay with Accuracy

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Costume designer Jennifer May Nickel (“Gotham Knights,” “Legacies”), specialty costume and prop maker Frank Ippolito (“Ghostbusters,” “Mandolorian”), custom-made costumer Augusta Avallone (“Kenobi,” “Picard”), along with cosplayers discuss how to break down the costumes you love on screen and translate them into your own cosplay.

11:00am – 12:00pm Cosplaying as a Couple

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Miguel and Lucy Capuchino (30+ years), Trevor and Wendy Newton (6+ years), and Shawn and Lisa Richter (7+ years) discuss their experiences cosplaying as a couple. From conventions to events to charity work, these three couples are all about doing good in their community and being a positive influence in the world of cosplay.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Military and Cosplay

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Retired chief petty officer and cosplayer Brandon Jackson will conduct a Q&A session with military veteran cosplayers from all four branches of service, discussing the trials and tribulations military veterans have faced and how cosplay changed their lives and helped them overcome many of those challenging obstacles.

1:00pm – 2:00pm Cosplay Makeup and Wigs

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

This panel will cover beauty makeup, appliance application, special FX makeup, sculpting, molding, casting, and wig styling.

Gaming

1:00pm – 2:00pm Tabletop Game Design Shark Tank Pitch Panel

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

This panel will feature live pitches to a panel of experts. The goal of the event is to help designers hone their skills in presenting their game ideas and to receive feedback about the game concepts themselves.