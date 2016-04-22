Give Now
San Diego transgender teen's happy outcome

By Pat Finn / Producer ,  Mark Sauer / Host, The Roundtable
Published April 22, 2016 at 10:28 AM PDT
This undated photo shows Sam Moehlig, a transgender teen from Rancho Bernardo.
Howard Lipin / The San Diego Union-Tribune
This undated photo shows Sam Moehlig, a transgender teen from Rancho Bernardo.
San Diego Transgender Teen's Happy Outcome
GUESTS:Peter Rowe, reporter, The San Diego Union-Tribune
Sam Moehlig, 14, is seen holding his dog outside their Rancho Bernardo residence in this undated photo.
Courtesy photo
Sam Moehlig, 14, is seen holding his dog outside their Rancho Bernardo residence in this undated photo.

Sam Moehlig's life had a rocky start.

Born in 2000 with fetal alcohol syndrome, his parents couldn't take care of him. He was soon adopted by Ron and Kathie Moehlig, and things began to look up.

Sam, who was assigned female at birth, was always boisterous, and his parents and friends thought of him as a tomboy. But that's not how he felt. He always thought of himself as just a boy.

The arrival of puberty was particularly difficult for Sam. His changing body and developing breasts increased his feeling of being trapped. Sam suffered severe depression and suicidal thoughts, frightening his parents.

Kathie Moehlig described the anguish of seeing her child suffer, and then she came across the term "transgender."

On April 6, 2014, Sam decided to transition. That day was Sam's "boy birthday."

Last year, the family began to speak openly about Sam's struggles and transition.

Reporter Peter Rowe recently profiled Sam and his family in The San Diego Union-Tribune. Rowe talked about Sam and his life-saving transition on Friday on KPBS Midday Edition.

Updated: August 31, 2022 at 11:47 AM PDT
Editor's note: this story has been updated to reflect accurate terminology.

KPBS Midday Edition
Pat Finn
Pat Finn previously served as a producer for KPBS Midday Edition and KPBS Evening Edition. Finn began her career in broadcasting at KTLA and KCET in Los Angeles. In 1979 she became KPBS’ Public Information Director, then Director of Advertising and Promotion, Program Director, and Director of Broadcasting. She oversaw the station’s local and national productions, including the one-hour documentary Los Romeros: The Royal Family of the Guitar, and Child Protective Services, a one-hour look inside the San Diego County agency responsible for the welfare of at risk children. Both programs also aired on public television stations nationwide. Finn has earned honors from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
See stories by Pat Finn
Mark Sauer
A newspaperman for more than 30 years, Mark Sauer joined KPBS in October 2010 and previously served as the host of the KPBS Roundtable. He spent 27 years as a reporter and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune after stints at The Houston Post and at two papers in his native Michigan. A features/human-interest writer in the UT's Currents section for many years, Mark also spent about a third of his UT career as an editor and reporter on the Metro Desk. He has covered a wide range of events: Wild fires in Southern California and Hurricane Katrina on the Gulf Coast; Super Bowls and the World Series; foster care and child-abuse issues; the Roman Catholic Diocese's sexual-abuse scandal and bankruptcy; royal visits of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Princess Diana; Republican and Democratic national conventions; high-profile criminal trials; and many other stories, from the silly to the sublime. Along the way, he interviewed everyone from presidents to pan-handlers. His work exposing the false accusations and prosecutions of several San Diegans for murder, rape and child abuse garnered Pulitzer Prize nominations and many regional and local journalism awards, including Best in the West, the Sol Price Award for Responsible Journalism and several San Diego and California bar-association awards. Mark has a degree in journalism from Michigan State University.
See stories by Mark Sauer
