San Diego Transgender Teen's Happy Outcome Peter Rowe, reporter, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Courtesy photo Sam Moehlig, 14, is seen holding his dog outside their Rancho Bernardo residence in this undated photo.

Sam Moehlig's life had a rocky start.

Born in 2000 with fetal alcohol syndrome, his parents couldn't take care of him. He was soon adopted by Ron and Kathie Moehlig, and things began to look up.

Sam, who was assigned female at birth, was always boisterous, and his parents and friends thought of him as a tomboy. But that's not how he felt. He always thought of himself as just a boy.

The arrival of puberty was particularly difficult for Sam. His changing body and developing breasts increased his feeling of being trapped. Sam suffered severe depression and suicidal thoughts, frightening his parents.

Kathie Moehlig described the anguish of seeing her child suffer, and then she came across the term "transgender."

On April 6, 2014, Sam decided to transition. That day was Sam's "boy birthday."

Last year, the family began to speak openly about Sam's struggles and transition.

Reporter Peter Rowe recently profiled Sam and his family in The San Diego Union-Tribune. Rowe talked about Sam and his life-saving transition on Friday on KPBS Midday Edition.