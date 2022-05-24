Give Now
Documentary highlights fight for recognition, justice for Filipino American World War II veterans

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published May 24, 2022 at 2:41 PM PDT
A Long March.png
T.S. Botkin
An undated still from "A Long March." The documentary film was featured in the 2022 GI Film Festival.

“A Long March,” directed by T.S. Botkin, was recently featured at the GI Film Festival. The documentary highlights Filipino American veterans during World War II and how the U.S. Rescission Act of 1946 erased their service and denied their benefits.

Now the fight for recognition and justice continues for Filipino American WWII veterans.

"They want respect. They want to be recognized as having served. So, the Rescission of 1946, when repealed, will right the wrong that was done," said Joe Garbonzos, who is a Regional Deputy Director with The Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project and also the California State President of AARP.

Garbonzos joined Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about how documentaries like "A Long March" help preserve the history of Filipino American WWII veterans.

Corrected: May 26, 2022 at 9:26 PM PDT
Editor’s Note: In the audio of this story, the name of the film was incorrectly called “A Long Walk” on first reference. The name of the film is “A Long March.”
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
