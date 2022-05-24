Documentary highlights fight for recognition, justice for Filipino American World War II veterans

“A Long March,” directed by T.S. Botkin, was recently featured at the GI Film Festival. The documentary highlights Filipino American veterans during World War II and how the U.S. Rescission Act of 1946 erased their service and denied their benefits.

Now the fight for recognition and justice continues for Filipino American WWII veterans.

"They want respect. They want to be recognized as having served. So, the Rescission of 1946, when repealed, will right the wrong that was done," said Joe Garbonzos, who is a Regional Deputy Director with The Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project and also the California State President of AARP.

Garbonzos joined Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about how documentaries like "A Long March" help preserve the history of Filipino American WWII veterans.