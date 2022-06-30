Give Now
California responds to Supreme Court ruling limiting EPA's powers

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published June 30, 2022 at 5:28 PM PDT
U.S. Supreme Court
Mariam Zuhaib
/
AP
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the nation’s effort to curb carbon emissions and switch to sustainable energy production. The ruling affects the Biden administration’s plans to demand states switch from coal to less emissions-producing sources such as natural gas, wind turbines and solar energy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed California will continue in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change, despite the court's ruling.

"We've got to wake up to what's going on with the Supreme Court, and we've got to double down — quadruple down — here in California and in blue states all across America," he said.

San Diego climate advocate Nicole Capretz agreed.

"There's nothing to celebrate here in this ruling and it does stymie progress," Capretz said. "But again, at the state and local level, there is an extraordinary amount of opportunity there. And that's really where we think the community really has to lean into."

Capretz, the founder and CEO of Climate Action Plan, joined Midday Edition on Thursday to talk about her reaction to the court's ruling and what role she thinks California has to play going forward.

"I truly believe California can still be at the vanguard of what is possible. And I do believe our governor still has the ability to mitigate and regulate greenhouse gas emissions again in California," Capretz said. "And if we can show it's possible and build a market for renewable technologies and more climate solutions and show it on the ground, the infrastructure on the ground, and the positive public health impacts and economic impacts of these projects, then I think the good news will spread and we will win."

