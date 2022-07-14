Headache center will treat sufferers of widespread health problem

Migraine headaches are one of the most common disabling maladies people experience, and now San Diego has a new resource to help treat all headaches.

The Headache Center at UC San Diego Health aims to centralize headache treatment, offering inpatient and outpatient services from a multidisciplinary team of experts.

"Migraine is the second leading cause of disability worldwide," said Dr. Nina Riggins, a neurologist with UC San Diego Health and director of the center.

Riggins joined Midday Edition Thursday to talk more about the pervasive problem of headaches and how the new center aims to tackle patients' needs.

"We have a multidisciplinary team for our patients ... We have acupuncture specialists and other modalities for integrative treatment," she said.

The center also provides treatment for traumatic brain injury patients.

"Post-traumatic headache is very common. Two-point-three million people in the United States have traumatic brain injury per year. Many of them will have post-traumatic headaches, unfortunately. And we can help this patient population, too," Riggins said.

The center is also taking part in ongoing research for both headache and traumatic brain injury treatments.