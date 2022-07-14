Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Headache center will treat sufferers of widespread health problem

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published July 14, 2022 at 3:17 PM PDT
Headache and Traumatic Brain Injury
Courtesy of UC San Diego Health
A clinic room from UC San Diego health's Headache and Traumatic Brain Injury clinic in San Diego is shown in this June 16, 2022, photo.

A new headache center from UC San Diego opened last week in Sorrento Valley, providing centralized treatment for patients.

Migraine headaches are one of the most common disabling maladies people experience, and now San Diego has a new resource to help treat all headaches.

The Headache Center at UC San Diego Health aims to centralize headache treatment, offering inpatient and outpatient services from a multidisciplinary team of experts.

"Migraine is the second leading cause of disability worldwide," said Dr. Nina Riggins, a neurologist with UC San Diego Health and director of the center.

Riggins joined Midday Edition Thursday to talk more about the pervasive problem of headaches and how the new center aims to tackle patients' needs.

"We have a multidisciplinary team for our patients ... We have acupuncture specialists and other modalities for integrative treatment," she said.

The center also provides treatment for traumatic brain injury patients.

"Post-traumatic headache is very common. Two-point-three million people in the United States have traumatic brain injury per year. Many of them will have post-traumatic headaches, unfortunately. And we can help this patient population, too," Riggins said.

The center is also taking part in ongoing research for both headache and traumatic brain injury treatments.

KPBS Midday Edition
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
More News