CLERB supports claims made by misgendered jail beating victim

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Published July 22, 2022 at 5:57 PM PDT
central jail.jpg
Roland Lizarondo
The exterior of the San Diego County Central Jail in downtown San Diego is shown on April 26, 2022.

San Diego County’s Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) has given its support to several accusations made by a transgender woman who was beaten while in county jail.

The board also advised the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to tighten its policy regarding the placement of arrestees according to their gender identification.

vlcsnap-2022-05-16-21h30m26s176.png
Claire Trageser

The department's manual states that an arrestee "should be taken to a facility that coincides with the arrestee’s gender identity.” CLERB is recommending that the language be updated to read that “an arrestee shall be taken” to ensure that it happens.

When Kristina Frost was arrested in November 2020, she was carrying a driver's license identifying her as a woman and was wearing women's clothing. It is unclear why she was placed in a holding cell occupied by three men. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that one of those men severely beat her, breaking her jaw, while deputies failed to respond immediately. She is suing the county in federal court.

Union-Tribune investigative reporter Jeff McDonald joined Midday Edition on Friday with more on the story.

