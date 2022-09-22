Author recalls 3,000 mile migrant journey in new memoir, 'Solito'

A new memoir details the 3,000 mile journey from El Salvador to the United States undertaken by a young migrant boy.

At the age of nine, Javier Zamora fled the violence and chaos of the El Salvadoran Civil War to seek a better life in the United States.

Zamora hopes that the book helps to humanize the plight of migrants and present a more dynamic and layered depiction of people like him.

"We're just humans. We're more than the headlines, we're more than the tragic pictures and videos and the political using," Zamora said.

He spoke with Midday Edition on Thursday with more on his new book.