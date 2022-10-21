Wildfire pollution to be tracked in California carbon emissions

In an effort to increase the scope of how California manages carbon output, wildfire emissions will now be tracked in how the state tackles its climate goals.

The California Air Resources Board says that given the regularity and severity of wildfires across the state, wildfire pollution should be taken into consideration when setting climate goals.

This comes as a new study by climate researchers finds that the record-breaking series of wildfires in 2020 released twice the amount of emissions than were saved by carbon-reduction efforts since 2003.

Rajinder Sahota, deputy executive officer of the California Air Resources Board, joined Midday Edition on Friday with more on the new metrics for tracking state carbon emissions.