UC San Diego hosts recap of COP27 climate summit

On Wednesday, the UC San Diego Deep Decarbonization Initiative will be holding a webinar to assess the results of the latest UN climate talks, COP27.

The United Nations climate change conference concluded earlier this month with an agreement signed by 150 countries to reduce methane emissions by one third by 2030. Reducing methane emissions is widely seen as key to limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the worst climate disasters.

"Scientists and myself included, are skeptical that we will keep warming below 1.5. That's a scary message for sure. But I also think on the other side, five or 10 years ago, the worst case scenarios were four or five, maybe even six degrees of warming. I think that those scenarios as well are becoming pretty unlikely. So I think that while there's definitely truth to warming is happening, it's probably going to be more than 1.5. And that has big, scary implications. I also think that it's not all doom and gloom. Progress is being made in a lot of niche markets around the world. Things are changing. Momentum is building," said Emily Carlton, research associate at the UC San Diego Deep Decarbonization Initiative.

Carlton will be moderating the webinar on Wednesday Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. along with UC San Diego Professor David Victor. She joined KPBS Midday Edition Monday to talk about the upcoming webinar titled "Insights from COP27."

"I was very lucky to attend COP27, along with four current students at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy," she said. "The webinar is a chance for us to come and have a panel discussion sharing what we learned, what we took away from it, and also just some of the excitement of being there on the ground."

Register for the webinar here.