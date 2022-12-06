City Council's lone Republican reflects on eight years in office

As the San Diego City Council prepares to swear in its members next week, it will also bid farewell to one notable representative.

Councilmember Chris Cate has represented the city’s 6th district for eight years, and since 2020 has been the sole Republican on the city council.

Termed out, Cate will be replaced on the Council by Democrat Kent Lee.

The change will solidify a 9-0 Democratic majority on the council for the first time in it's history.

The change to the council's political makeup has led to concerns over political blind spots, including from the councilmember himself.

"I think one of the things that I have some trepidation and concern about is really having diverse viewpoints on the council, because there is now a monolithic block of partisanship on the council," Cate said.

Cate's departure comes at a time where the political landscape of San Diego looks much different than when he took office in 2014.

He joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on his time in office.