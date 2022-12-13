Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

California Reparations Task Force moves toward final report

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published December 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM PST
California Reparations
Janie Har
/
AP
File photo of people lining up to speak during a reparations task force meeting at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco on April 13, 2022.

California’s Reparations Task Force is hitting a pivotal point in its goal to develop reparations proposals for African Americans. The next task force hearings take place Dec. 14 and 15 in Oakland.

Kamilah Moore, chair of the California Reparations Task Force, said the upcoming hearing will be significant because they will further refine who will be eligible to receive reparations, including California residency requirements.

“We are going to ask questions around what it means to be an African-American Californian." Moore said. "Are there specific historical events that characterize the experience of being a Black American in California."

The task force will also begin to determine what types of reparation proposals to include in its final report to be released in June 2023.

The hearings will start at 9 a.m. To see the live stream or agenda of the upcoming hearings click here.

Jade Hindmon
More News