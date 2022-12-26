Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

San Diego chef William Bradley and his third Michelin star

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Neiko Will
Published December 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM PST
The Addison restaurant at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar is pictured in this undated photo.
Courtesy of Addison
The Addison restaurant at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar is pictured in this undated photo.

For more than a hundred years, the Michelin star has been an unparalleled sign of achievement in the culinary world. One star is prestigious enough, but only the highest quality restaurants can aspire to a three-star designation. In fact, there are only 14 restaurants in the country with three stars.

And now San Diego is home to one of them.

Addison, located at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, was awarded the third star earlier this month. The restaurant currently serves California gastronomy cuisine and is headed by executive chef William Bradley.

Bradley grew up in Chula Vista and said his palate was set at an early age by the freshness and flavors of the Latin food and culture all around him.

Bradley joined Midday Edition on Monday to talk about what it takes to catch the attention and earn the admiration of the world's most discerning foodies.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
