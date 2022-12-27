Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Migrants stranded across county amid winter travel chaos

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published December 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM PST
IMG_1261.JPG
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
A pair of passengers conversing while waiting in line at the Southwest airlines kiosk in the San Diego International Airport on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

Dozens of migrants were left at bus stations across San Diego County on Friday by federal officials as extreme weather continues to impact travel and flight operations nationwide.

As migrants made their way through San Diego International Airport, canceled flights forced them to find local accommodations while waiting to sort out their travel itineraries.

The high volume of flight cancellations combined with a large number of asylum seekers in need of shelter meant that many outreach organizations could not respond to the increased demand for shelter services on short notice.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A flight board shows canceled flights at the Southwest Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
Economy
RELATED: The blizzard is just one reason behind the operational meltdown at Southwest Airlines
Scott Neuman
Jennifer Ludden

As a result, many migrants were dropped off at bus stations by Customs and Border Protection officials.

The San Diego Union Tribune reporter Kate Morrissey joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on the story.

KPBS Midday Edition
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

More News