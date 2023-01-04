Give Now
Partnership between the U.S. Navy and members of the mafia during WWII explored in new book

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published January 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM PST
Operation Underworld HC_Black_Comp.jpg
Ann Pryor
The cover of "Operation Underworld" is pictured in this undated photo.

A new book by San Diego writer Matthew Black details the unlikely partnership between the U.S. government and the American mafia during the onset of World War II.

"Operation Underworld" explores the ways unscrupulous dealings of prominent organized crime figures at the time were used to the advantage of the Allied war effort.

What began as information control over the Port of New York was used to help win the Battle of the Atlantic, as criminal information rings helped root out Axis spies in the United States.

Later, the Navy-mafia collaboration proved useful during the Allied invasion of Sicily where the Italian-American makeup of the mafia was used to make inroads within fascist Italy.

The little-known operation involved landmark figures in organized crime such as Charles "Lucky" Luciano, and was classified for years.

Author Matthew Black joined Midday Edition on Wednesday with more on his new book.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
