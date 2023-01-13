New podcast explains why the Colorado River is in 'crisis'

Declining reservoirs in the Colorado River basin could have far reaching impacts for the seven states that depend on them for water, including California.

“About 40 million people depend on the river for drinking water,” said Los Angeles Times water reporter, Ian James. “And it’s a major source of water for agriculture as well.”

The punishing mega drought squeezing the Colorado River could also influence how much water San Diego ends up drawing from an important source of drinking water.

The Los Angeles Times examines this growing water crisis in a six-part podcast series, “Crisis on the Colorado.”

James spoke with KPBS Midday Edition about how the Colorado River came to a tipping point.