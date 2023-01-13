Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

New podcast explains why the Colorado River is in 'crisis'

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Contributors: Julianna Domingo / Assistant News Producer and Gloria Penner Fellow
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM PST
The Colorado River at Parker Basin in Arizona.
Photo courtesy Arizona Dep't of Water Resources.
The Colorado River at Parker Basin in Arizona.

Declining reservoirs in the Colorado River basin could have far reaching impacts for the seven states that depend on them for water, including California.

“About 40 million people depend on the river for drinking water,” said Los Angeles Times water reporter, Ian James. “And it’s a major source of water for agriculture as well.”

The punishing mega drought squeezing the Colorado River could also influence how much water San Diego ends up drawing from an important source of drinking water.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Olivenhain_Dam_02.jpg
Environment
RELATED: San Diego’s imported water supply may not be as secure as hoped
Erik Anderson

The Los Angeles Times examines this growing water crisis in a six-part podcast series, “Crisis on the Colorado.”

James spoke with KPBS Midday Edition about how the Colorado River came to a tipping point.

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition Water
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

More News