USD Law professor argues authorities should collect more information about us, not less

By Thomas Fudge / Science and Technology Reporter
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM PST
An undated screenshot showing a personal information policy for a website.

Industry and government collect a lot of data about us. So much data that states like California have placed some strict rules on data collection in the interest of privacy.

But University of San Diego Law Professor Orly Lobel argues that, in many cases, we don't need less information about people, we need more information to help create a just society. She says better information and better algorithms to process it can help us fashion more equitable workplaces and other institutions.

“I think it’s too much to expect that technology will correct everything. But at least it illuminates the choices that we have and really address the root causes of all our systems,” she said.

Lobel wrote about this in a new book called, "The Equality Machine: Harnessing Digital Technology for a Brighter More Inclusive Future." She spoke with KPBS sci-tech reporter, Thomas Fudge in an interview that aired Monday on KPBS Midday Edition.

