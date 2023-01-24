Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

A century of SDSU football on display in new book

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published January 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM PST
Figure 664C 1977-0118-3(2)Gilbert(5X7)a (1).jpg
Courtesy Ernie Anderson
San Diego State football coach Claude Gilbert is being carried on the shoulder of his players after a victory against Florida State on November 19,1977.

The long and storied history of Aztec football is the subject of a new book from San Diego State anthropology professor Seth Mallios.

The long and storied history of San Diego State football is the focus of the new book, "100 Seasons of Aztec Football."

The 500-paged book features a treasure trove of images capturing the highs and lows of a century of play.

Seth Mallios, a professor of anthropology at San Diego State University and the book's author, will be at a book signing event at Warwick's bookstore in La Jolla at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"What I'm hoping for is that appreciation of where we've gotten to with San Diego State football. When you read through the years in the book, what you see is that many of our early opponents no longer play football," Mallios said. "It was not a foregone conclusion that we would get to 100 seasons, and we are very unique in that."

KPBS Midday Edition
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

More News