Envisioning a 'new normal' for San Diego arts and culture

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published January 26, 2023 at 2:37 PM PST
Courtesy of Art of Élan
The Art of Élan performing at the San Diego Museum of Art.

While COVID-19 lockdowns are a thing of the past, many of us have not returned to all the activities we enjoyed before our lives were interrupted by the pandemic. That includes the arts. 

"We're trying to reestablish what is the new normal for our industry," said Felicia Shaw, executive director for the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition.

Courtesy of the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition
Felicia Shaw, executive director with the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition is pictured in this undated photo.
"What we're hearing is that people really don't want to crowd into big theaters as much as they did before," she said.

That leaves San Diego artists and the organizations that sustain them trying to find new ways to reach audiences without whose support they could not survive.

With her new role as the executive director of the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition, Shaw is working to help local artists and arts organizations rebuild.

She spoke with KPBS Midday Edition on Thursday about some of the challenges facing San Diego artists today, and why she is optimistic about the future of the arts in San Diego.

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
