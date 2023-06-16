Give Now
Military

5 Naval Special Warfare sailors injured in boat crash near Point Loma

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published June 16, 2023 at 10:36 AM PDT
Navy Reserve Centennial
Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory A. Harden II
/
U.S. Navy
Members of SEAL Team 17 climb into a rigid-hull inflatable boat near Amphibious Naval Base Coronado in 2015.

Five sailors from a West Coast Naval Special Warfare unit were injured early Friday when their boat struck the Zuniga Point Jetty, according to a Navy official.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday, the sailors were training off the coast in an 11-meter rigid hull inflatable boat and were injured while entering San Diego Bay, a Naval Special Warfare spokesperson said.

The five sailors were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

The spokesperson did not say which unit the sailors are assigned to nor what kind of boat was involved in the crash.

Navy officials are investigating the crash.

The Zuniga Point Jetty stretches south from the southwestern edge of Naval Air Station North Island. West Coast Naval Special Warfare units, including SEAL teams, are based at Naval Base Coronado and often train in and around San Diego Bay.

Updated: June 16, 2023 at 11:07 AM PDT
This story was updated with more information about the type of boat involved in the crash.
