Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

Deadline arrives for PACT Act back payments

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:25 PM PDT

Veterans eligible for disability benefits under last year's PACT Act have until Wednesday to apply in order to qualify for one year of back payments should they qualify, according to Veterans Affairs.

The PACT Act was signed into law in August 2022. It expanded the number of health conditions the VA presumes afflicted veterans received due to their service in certain areas. This means veterans who qualify will not have to prove to the VA their conditions are connected to their service, something that has been a barrier.

Veterans affected by burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as those exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam are among those who qualify under the new law.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Frank Pearson, the CEO of the VA San Diego Health System, told KPBS in July that the VA expects to add 700,000 - 800,000 veterans to its benefits system nationwide because of the PACT Act.

"Everything is is being considered." Pearson said. "There's not a list that says ‘no, this isn't going to be considered.'"

Veterans eligible for benefits under the PACT Act can apply anytime after Aug. 9. However, those who submit an intent to file by Wednesday and are subsequently approved will have those monthly benefit payments back dated to August 2022, which could amount to thousands of dollars.

Veterans can find more information online at va.gov.

Tags

Military Health CareMilitary Life
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer
More News