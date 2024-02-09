5 Marines killed in San Diego helicopter crash identified

The five Marines killed when their CH-53E helicopter crashed overnight Tuesday in the San Diego mountains included three pilots and two crew chiefs, the service said Friday.

All the Marines, who ranged in age from 21-28, were stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361.

Lt. Col. Nicholas Harvey, the commanding officer of HMH-361, said Friday the crash is every military family's "worst fear."

"We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear," Harvey said in a statement. "Our top priority now is supporting the families of our fallen heroes, and we ask for your respect and understanding as they grieve."

The five Marines are:

Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, was a CH-53E pilot from Traverse City, Michigan. He earned his commissioned in the Marines in 2017.

Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, was a CH-53E pilot from Emmett, Idaho. He earned his commission in 2019.

Capt. Jack Casey, 26, was a CH-53E pilot from Dover, New Hampshire. He earned his Marine Corps commission in 2019.

Marine Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, was from Chandler, Arizona. He was a CH-53E crew chief and enlisted in 2017.

Marine Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, was from Olathe, Kansas. He was a CH-53E helicopter crew chief and enlisted in 2019.

1 of 5 Marine pilot Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, was killed in a San Diego helicopter crash Tuesday. U.S. Marine Corps 2 of 5 Marine Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, a CH-53E pilot killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday in San Diego. U.S. Marine Corps 3 of 5 Marine Capt. Jack Casey, 26, a CH-53E helicopter pilot killed in a crash Tuesday. U.S. Marine Corps 4 of 5 Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, a CH-53E crew chief killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. U.S. Marine Corps 5 of 5 Marine Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief killed in a crash Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2023. U.S. Marine Corps

The five Marines were traveling back to their San Diego base from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada when their helicopter crashed overnight Tuesday into the East County mountains near Pine Valley.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.