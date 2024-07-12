Carrier George Washington in San Diego ahead of home port swap to Japan

Sailors on board the aircraft carrier USS George Washington will enjoy some off time in San Diego before the ship takes up its role as the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier in Yokosuka, Japan.

The ship steamed into Naval Air Station North Island Wednesday to begin what will be a weeks-long "hull swap" operation with the USS Ronald Reagan. The Reagan has been forward-deployed to Japan since 2015.

From 2017 to 2023, the Washington underwent a mid-life refueling and overhaul in the Norfolk, Va. shipyards. The pandemic and shifting Navy fiscal priorities led to delays. Those delays meant many sailors assigned to the ship never had a chance to do what they joined the Navy to do — go to sea.

"Sailors join the Navy ... to be part of something bigger than themselves," said Command Master Chief Randy Swanson. "Also, to go see the world and to do their job."

The years in the yards were difficult. After three crew members died by suicide in one week in 2022, a Navy investigation found Washington sailors dealt with poor living conditions and had trouble accessing mental healthcare.

Since leaving Norfolk in April, the crew's been operating around South America. The ship transited the Straight of Magellan last month en route to San Diego.

Swanson said the crew are doing well.

"The vibe of the crew is there's a lot of excitement," he said. "It's really positive for me to see our sailors being challenged, actually doing their jobs and seeing the rewards."

The Washington will go to sea off the California coast to conduct operations with the Ronald Reagan soon. Then both ships will spend some time in port at North Island to finish their swap operation.

Hundreds of Japan-based sailors on the Reagan will transfer to the Washington.

The Reagan will head north to Bremerton, Wa., for its own shipyard maintenance needs.

The three San Diego-based carriers — Carl Vinson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln — are all currently on deployments, the Lincoln having left port Thursday.