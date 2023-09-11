Drew Barrymore to restart her talk show amid strikes, drawing heated criticism
Drew Barrymore has announced she is bringing back her talk show amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes, sparking condemnation from actors and writers and calls for the show to be picketed.
Who is she? The actor and producer is a Hollywood stalwart who got her start when she was just a few years old. In 2020, she launched The Drew Barrymore Show.
Can Barrymore do this? Sure. But it's controversial.
The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” is in violation of WGA strike rules.— Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) September 10, 2023
What are people saying?
Who is she going to interview? No actors can promote anything. I like Drew Barrymore but she's making a mistake here. No one should do non-union writing for this show. https://t.co/LbJhmFPiBd— @benjaminjs.bsky.social (@BenjaminJS) September 10, 2023
Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible.
From launching during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to successfully pivoting to a groundbreaking half-hour format, this show has demonstrated spectacular resilience and creative agility on its journey to becoming the fastest-growing show in daytime.
This is incredibly disappointing. @DrewBarrymore's show employs WGA writers who are currently on strike. She is choosing to go back on the air without them, and forcing her guests to cross a picket line. Drew: This harms your writers and all union workers. Please reconsider. https://t.co/qUfWdTiu8c— Adam Conover (@adamconover) September 10, 2023
So, what now?
