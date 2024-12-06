Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

National

Who or what else did President Biden pardon? Find out in the quiz!

By Holly J. Morris
Published December 6, 2024 at 2:01 AM PST
From left: Biden 1, the Pope, Biden 2.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images, Sébastien Courdji/Getty Images, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
From left: Biden 1, the Pope, Biden 2.

In a refreshing change of pace, the presidents of the U.S. and South Korea dominated the news this week. Are pardons and martial law the shape of things to come? No comment!

Plus, dark chocolate is still good for you, there's another word of the year (although it's a phrase) AND Pantone dropped its color of 2025.

If all that sounds familiar, you'll get at least a 5/11 on the quiz. Good luck!

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...

Tags

National NPR Top Stories
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
More News