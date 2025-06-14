Give Now
Minnesota state lawmaker killed, another wounded in targeted shootings

By Avie Schneider
Published June 14, 2025 at 8:24 AM PDT
Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed in a shooting at her home near Minneapolis early Saturday, officials said.

A Minnesota state representative and her husband were killed and a state senator and his wife were wounded in what officials said were separate, targeted shootings early Saturday at their homes near Minneapolis.

A suspect impersonating a police officer remains at large, according to authorities.

Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman, a former state House speaker, and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed at their home in Brooklyn Park, Minn., "in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference, calling it "an unspeakable tragedy."

Earlier, in a separate incident just miles away in Champlin, Minn., Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded at their home.

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

More News