Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

National

Shooting at ICE detention facility in Dallas kills 1, injures 2 others

By NPR Staff
Published September 24, 2025 at 6:17 AM PDT
Police cars and ambulances wait outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas where a shooting took place on Wednesday morning, in this screenshot from a Texas Department of Transportation traffic camera video.
Texas Department Of Transportation
/
via Reuters
Police cars and ambulances wait outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas where a shooting took place on Wednesday morning, in this screenshot from a Texas Department of Transportation traffic camera video.

Texas authorities are on the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday morning at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. CT along a busy highway. The Dallas Police Department says the initial report was for an "officer assist call." According to a post on X, "a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building. Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The suspect is deceased."

In a post on X, Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said, "Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Noem said a motive is not known and that "ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them."

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags

National NPR Top Stories

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News