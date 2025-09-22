Animal shelter supervisor ‘out of the office’ after revelation of profane recording

The head of San Diego County’s Department of Animal Services told staff last week that the department’s second-in-command would be “out of the office for the near term,” but did not elaborate further.

Director Vaughn Maurice sent the all-staff email last Thursday, just as KPBS was set to publish a story about a profanity-laced voice message sent by assistant director Rachael Borrelli. In the message, Borrelli said she was “so sick of us keeping shit dogs that aren’t going to get adopted” and bemoaned the lack of euthanasias happening at a county-run animal shelter.

In his email, Maurice told staff he would “share updates as soon as I am able.”

The story about Borrelli follows recent KPBS investigations that examined issues at county-run animal shelters . The stories revealed how the county’s dog euthanasia rate spiked in recent years and uncovered poor kennel conditions at one shelter. Following this coverage, the county acknowledged the need for improvements at the department.

But details remain scant on Borrelli’s status and the department’s planned improvements.

County spokesperson Tammy Glenn declined to elaborate on Borrelli’s employment status. In a previous statement, Glenn said any allegations of inappropriate behavior are investigated, but repeatedly refused to say whether an investigation had been opened into Borrelli’s recorded remarks.

“I can’t discuss personnel matters,” she said.

KPBS emailed a list of questions seeking specific information about the county’s plans to improve its animal shelters. Glenn acknowledged receiving the email but did not respond to the questions.

A Change.org petition calling for Borrelli to be removed from the department had garnered more than 1,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

Lemon Grove resident Loretta Alva signed the petition.

“Those words were the were words of someone who shouldn't be in her position,” Alva said. “I think the county Board of Supervisors needs to re-evaluate what's going on now in the county shelters.”

However, elected leaders are staying mum on the issue.

KPBS emailed county supervisors to ask what steps should be taken in light of Borrelli’s remarks about shelter dogs and euthanasia.

Republican supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond were unavailable for comment, according to their spokespeople.

The offices of Democratic supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer, Monica Montgomery Steppe and Paloma Aguirre did not respond to a request for comment.