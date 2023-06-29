Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria signs camping ordinance into law

By City News Service
Published June 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM PDT
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (center) signs the Unsafe Camping Ordinance into Law, June 29, 2023. City Council member Stephen Whitburn (right) was a strong proponent of the controversial ordinance, which prohibits tent encampments in all public spaces throughout the city if shelter beds are available.
Courtesy of the Mayor's Office
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (center) signs the Unsafe Camping Ordinance into Law, June 29, 2023. City Council member Stephen Whitburn (right) was a strong proponent of the controversial ordinance, which prohibits tent encampments in all public spaces throughout the city if shelter beds are available.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on signed the Unsafe Camping Ordinance into law, which prohibits tent encampments in all public spaces throughout the city if shelter beds are available.

The ordinance, which the City Council officially passed in a 5-4 vote on Tuesday, will take effect July 29 and "education, outreach and enforcement will begin immediately thereafter," according to a news release.

The ordinance bans tent encampments at all times in certain sensitive areas — parks, canyons and near schools, transit stations and homeless shelters — regardless of shelter capacity.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The City of San Diego is planning to use a parking lot at 20th and B Street, shown here, as a a safe sleeping site, June 26, 2023.
Local
RELATED: Mayor Todd Gloria's homeless shelter strategy is mostly unfunded. Here's what it could cost
Cody Dulaney

After a lengthy and, at times, emotional public hearing, the City Council on June 13 voted 5-4 to advance the policy.

Gloria said that city leaders have a "duty to find solutions that strike a balance between supporting the most vulnerable among us and getting them the care they need and maintaining the safety and quality of life for all residents."

"This Unsafe Camping Ordinance strikes that appropriate and necessary balance, and it's why I have signed it into law," Gloria said. "I'm grateful to Councilmember Stephen Whitburn for his leadership on this issue."

Gloria and Whitburn were strong advocates of the policy, which some opponents say criminalizes homelessness or won't solve the greater causes of the social problem.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A man starts a fire while his wife sleeps inside their makeshift tent along a barbed wire fence near Highway 99 in southwest Fresno on Feb. 11, 2022.
Local
RELATED: The biggest survey of homeless Californians in decades shows why so many are on the streets
Marisa Kendall

Whitburn said he thanked Gloria for "swiftly signing this common- sense ordinance into law."

"Today, our neighborhoods are another step closer to becoming safer and healthier," Whitburn said. "San Diego is taking the lead in enacting reasonable regulations that will move people out of encampments and into shelter and housing."

Tags

Politics Homelessness
More News