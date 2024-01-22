Port of San Diego president, CEO Joe Stuyvesant resigns

The Board of Port Commissioners has accepted the resignation of Joe Stuyvesant, president and CEO of the Port of San Diego, it was announced Monday.

Stuyvesant's official last day was Sunday. Randa Coniglio will serve as acting president/CEO.

"We thank Joe Stuyvesant for his service to the Port of San Diego. We wish him well in his future endeavors," Frank Urtasun, chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners, said in a statement.

Stuyvesant was appointed president/CEO in February 2021.

According to the port, his contributions included a settlement with SDG&E that resulted in a written commitment to port electrification requirements, replacing diesel power to reduce emissions and improve air quality. Stuyvesant also helped lead development of a program to monetize and leverage Low Carbon Fuel Credits for Navy ships.

Additionally, he was key in negotiating a settlement with the Navy that returns waterfront property on Harbor Drive to the port, according to the port.

"It is with gratitude to the Board of Port Commissioners that I close the chapter on my leadership at the Port of San Diego," Stuyvesant said in a statement. "Without the dedicated staff of professional public servants, there is no port.

"I look back to my service at the port with a sense of pride in what we accomplished under the leadership of the Board of Port Commissioners and the entire port team," he said. "While I will miss being part of the port team, new opportunities have recently presented themselves, and I am excited to pursue them."