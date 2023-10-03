Chula Vista, Port of San Diego break ground on first Bayfront park

Port and city officials broke ground Tuesday on the $19.7 million Sweetwater Park in Chula Vista, the first park space completed as part of the Chula Vista Bayfront redevelopment and the port's 23rd park along San Diego Bay.

The 21-acre park is being built near E Street and Bay Boulevard just north of the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center where construction is also underway.

Sweetwater Park is "envisioned as a natural-habitat oriented recreational open space to showcase the unique natural wildlife assets of San Diego Bay, encouraging passive recreation activities to complement the adjacent Sweetwater Marsh National Wildlife Refuge," a port statement reads. The port and city used local input on the park's design.

Features, when the park is complete, will include meadows and specialty gardens, nature playgrounds, seating and picnic areas, pedestrian walkways and bike paths — in addition to the Sweetwater Bicycle and Pedestrian Path that was built and opened in the spring of 2021 — sand dunes, scenic overlooks, incorporation of Kumeyaay signage, public art, public restrooms and 216 parking spaces.

Landscape architecture firm KTUA led the design effort for Sweetwater Park in collaboration with the port. The firm was selected for its "extensive urban park and waterfront design expertise — with an emphasis on local landscape architecture and natural resource management experience," the port statement read.

Part of the cost for the park will be funded by a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund through the National Parks Service and the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

The 535-acre Chula Vista Bayfront redevelopment "envisions a world- class destination in the South Bay — a unique place for people to live, work and play," according to the port. The city of Chula Vista broke ground on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in July 2022, a $1.35 billion project scheduled to open in 2025.

The overall Bayfront master plan calls for more than 200 acres of parks, open space, a shoreline promenade, walking trails, RV camping, shopping and dining. Projects within the master plan are also intended to establish ecological buffers to protect wildlife habitat, species and other coastal resources.

For more information about the Chula Vista Bayfront, visit portofsandiego.org/chulavistabayfront.

