Politics

Why is Carl DeMaio, a Republican, paying for ads supporting a Democrat?

By Scott Rodd / Investigative Reporter
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:01 PM PST
Carl DeMaio (left) and Kevin Juza (right) are shown in undated campaign photos.
Carl DeMaio, Kevin Juza
Carl DeMaio (left) and Kevin Juza (right) are shown in undated campaign photos.

Earlier this month, audience member Lisa Torres reached out to KPBS with this question:

Why is Carl DeMaio, a Republican, paying for ads supporting Kevin Juza, a Democrat?
Lisa Torres, San Diego voter

Here's Investigative Reporter Scott Rodd with the answer:

It may seem strange, but this political tactic isn’t unheard of — and as long as the ad’s funder is clearly disclosed, it’s well within the rules that govern campaigns.

First, some background on elections in California. In races for the state Legislature, U.S. Congress and state constitutional offices, the top two vote-getters in the primary move on to the general election, regardless of party affiliation. That means two members of the same political party can face off in the general election.

Assembly District 75 is a reliably Republican district, based on voter registration and past elections. Republicans Andrew Hayes and Carl DeMaio have emerged as frontrunners, based on name recognition and fundraising. If they move onto the general election, they’ll be fighting over the same core base of voters.

But here’s where DeMaio’s strategy comes into play. He’s running ads, and even set up a website, boosting Democratic candidate Kevin Juza, who has the backing of the state Democratic Party. If DeMaio can get enough people to vote for Juza, then Hayes may come in third place in the primary. For DeMaio, facing off against a Democrat in the general election means a much easier path to victory, since he’ll be the clear choice for Republican voters and will pick up at least some no-party preference voters.

So, that’s why DeMaio is boosting a candidate from the other party. It’s a longshot that he’ll get to face a Democrat in the primary, but crazier things have happened in politics.

Scott Rodd
As a member of the KPBS I-Team, I hold San Diego's powerful accountable and examine the intersection of state and local government. 
