Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Gov. Gavin Newsom and local leaders rally in favor of Prop. 1

By Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published March 1, 2024 at 7:54 AM PST

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Diego Thursday, rallying support for Proposition 1 ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

The state ballot measure includes $6.38 billion in bonds aimed at expanding mental health treatment and addiction services and turning hotels and motels into housing for people experiencing homelessness in the state. It would also change how the state spends money it receives as part of the Mental Health Services Act. State programs currently receive 5% of MHSA funds or less and counties receive 95% or more. If Prop. 1 passes the state would receive up to 10% and counties would get the rest.

Newsom said the bond would fund 11,150 new treatment beds and 26,000 outpatient beds.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Politics
Primary Election 2024: Proposition 1
CalMatters

“It’s about you. Everyone. Not just about those caregivers and professionals that will be supported with unprecedented workforce investments because of Proposition 1, but it’s about you,” Newsom told the crowd gathered at the at the United Domestic Workers of America/AFSCME 3930 in San Diego.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California opposes Prop. 1.

Eve Garrow, senior policy analyst at the ACLU of Southern California’s Dignity for All Project, called the measure a broken promise.

“Proposition 1 would impose a new $6.4 billion bond to primarily fund forced treatment in institutionalization. So this funding would go to inpatient locked and unlocked facilities which are really the most expensive and least effective form of mental health treatment,” Garrow said.

Prop. 1 will cause thousands of Californians to lose access to life saving mental healthcare as that funding would be put into a small number of housing opportunities for the unsheltered, she said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
People who have come in off the street keep warm and dry in a lounge area at the Hospitality House in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. A measure aimed at transforming how California spends money on mental health will go before voters in March as the state continues to grapple with an unabated homelessness crisis. Hospitality House's programs are among a slew of prevention services that would face significant budget cuts if Proposition 1 passes.
Politics
RELATED: Some worry California proposition to tackle homelessness would worsen the problem
Trân Nguyễn

“It would provide housing for only about 3% of the total number of Californians who are unhoused on any given day and that number is a small fraction of the number of Californians who become unhoused over the course of the year,” Garrow said.

Tags

Politics Voter Hub
Melissa Mae
As a freelance reporter, I cover a wide variety of stories. One day I may cover the current COVID-19 situation and the next day my story may be about a San Diego landmark. With a background in sports broadcasting, any time I get to cover a sports story is an added bonus! I love covering stories about the place I am lucky enough to call home, San Diego.
See stories by Melissa Mae
What issues need to be exposed in your community?

Get ready to vote
The 2024 primary election is March 5. Find in-depth reporting on each race to help you understand what's on your ballot.
Launch →
More News