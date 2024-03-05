Give Now
Politics

Live results: 2024 Primary Election - Chula Vista City Attorney

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published March 5, 2024 at 8:47 PM PST
City of Chula Vista Civic Center is shown in this image taken Oct. 21, 2021 with the KPBS Voter Hub overlay.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
City of Chula Vista Civic Center is shown in this image taken Oct. 21, 2021 with the KPBS Voter Hub overlay.

Live Results

In Chula Vista’s City Attorney race, Marco Verdugo has a strong lead over Bart Miesfeld, according to early results from the Registrar of Voters.

Why it matters

Whoever wins Tuesday’s election will become Chula Vista’s top lawyer. The city attorney will be responsible for managing an office that provides the city with legal advice on a variety of issues.

The Office of the City Attorney helps implement public policy, reviews municipal contracts, prosecutes local crimes and helps defend the city in lawsuits.

When fully staffed, the office has 10 full-time attorneys, a risk management specialist, three administrative assistants, and a small team of interns.

By the numbers

Verdugo defeated Miesfeld in the November 2023 special election by just 303 votes. Verdugo earned 39% of the vote.

Miesfeld came in second with 37.8% and Dan Smith Diaz came in third place with 23.2% of the votes.

Miesfeld originally joined the City Attorney’s Office in 1988 to help build its litigation branch. He spent more than 20 years in the office, eventually being appointed City Attorney from 2018 to 2020.

Verdugo began his legal career in the Chula Vista City Attorney’s Office in 2011. He now works for a private law firm that offers legal services to small cities. Verdugo currently works as deputy city attorney for Coronado and Solana Beach.

Looking ahead

On the campaign trail, both candidates noted that the Office of the City Attorney is understaffed. Multiple senior-level lawyers retired and have not been replaced.

That means that whoever wins, will have to fill those vacancies and rebuild that office.

Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
