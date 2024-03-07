Give Now
Politics

We want to hear from you: What are your questions for San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria?

By Ashley Rusch / Producer
Published March 7, 2024 at 2:38 PM PST
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria delivers his second State of the City address at the San Diego Convention Center. Jan. 12, 2022.
Courtesy of the Office of Mayor Todd Gloria
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria delivers his second State of the City address at the San Diego Convention Center. Jan. 12, 2022.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria finished Super Tuesday with a strong lead over challengers, and is likely headed to a November runoff for what could be his second and last four-year term.

Gloria was elected in 2020. He says he’s spent that time tackling San Diego’s biggest problems by encouraging more home construction, establishing safe campsites on the fringes of Balboa Park, and banning public encampments.

However, the mayor has been met with criticism of his housing and homelessness policies. In 2023, at least 6,500 city residents were reportedly unhoused — a 35% increase from 2022.

Next Tuesday, Mayor Gloria will join Jade Hindmon on KPBS Midday Edition. We want to hear from you: What questions do you have for the mayor? What are the top issues he should prioritize? Which policies is he getting right, and which could be better? How could the mayor improve the lives of San Diegans like you?

Tell us your question below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message.
And don't forget to listen to KPBS Midday Edition on Tuesday, March 12, 2024!

_

Politics HomelessnessHousingVoter Hub
Ashley Rusch
Ashley Rusch is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Before joining KPBS, she was an associate producer at LAist 89.3, where she worked on AirTalk with Larry Mantle, Weekend Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Rusch
