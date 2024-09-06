Judge postpones sentencing in Trump's hush money case until after the election

A judge has agreed to postpone Donald Trump ’s sentencing in his New York hush money case until after the November election.

Judge Juan M. Merchan said in his decision Friday that he wanted to avoid any perception that the sentence was intended to tilt the scales in the presidential campaign. The judge delayed Trump’s sentencing until Nov. 26.

Earlier in the day, Trump spoke before television cameras on Friday following a court appearance and brought up a string of past allegations of other acts of sexual misconduct, lashing out at the women who came forward. Although billed as a news conference, the former president took no questions.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris largely stayed out of the public eye, preparing in private with her advisers in Pittsburgh for next week's debate with Trump. Her campaign announced Friday that it raised $361 million from nearly 3 million donors in her first full month as a candidate.