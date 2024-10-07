State Assembly races explainer

Get ready to vote Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Launch →

What does the State Assemblymember do?

Cast as many as 3,000 votes a year — and in theory in a way most of their constituents want.

Pass a state spending plan when there’s likely to be a deficit and an uncertain financial picture.

Sit through long meetings, unless they get a spot on the powerful Appropriations Committee, where they'll decide behind closed doors and then pass or kill all the bills at once.

Source: CalMatters



How much does a State Assemblymember get paid?

Rank-and-file Assemblymembers are paid $128,215 a year, plus $214 a day for expenses when the Legislature is in session. Party leaders get higher pay.

Source: CalMatters

💡 Background The Assembly experienced a “Great Resignation” in 2022 with 25 members taking other jobs or announcing their retirement. And there was more turnover in the 2022 election. Duties can depend on party affiliation. Democrats — who control 62 of the 80 seats now and want to keep a supermajority — should be prepared to craft important legislation. Republicans should be prepared to spend a lot of time criticizing Democrats and complaining about being frozen out of decisions. But not all Democrats are alike. They often disagree — about health care, housing, environmental regulation, taxes and labor law. In Democratic-leaning districts, expect unions, left-leaning activists and deep-pocketed business interests to aggressively push the Democrat of their choice. Rank-and-file Assemblymembers are paid $128,215 a year, plus $214 a day for expenses when the Legislature is in session. Party leaders get higher pay. The top two finishers in March, regardless of party, moved on to the November general election. There are eight Democrat vs. Democrat races and four Republican vs. Republican. Two American Independent Party candidates also advanced. And six Assemblymembers are uncontested, barring write-in challengers. Source: CalMatters

Back to top ↑



District 74: Key issues and candidates

The state’s 74th District lies along the Southern California coast and straddles San Diego and Orange Counties. It includes the cities of Vista and Oceanside in the south, and San Clemente and Laguna Niguel in the north. The 74th Assembly District is a swing district with nearly even numbers of registered Republicans and Democrats.

What issues is District 74 facing?

Transportation: Landslides from coastal bluff erosion have stopped Amtrak’s Coaster train services several times. The rail service connects San Diego with L.A. and runs through Orange County. The candidates mention transportation as a priority. Davies wants to widen Interstate 5 . Duncan takes an environmentalist approach, saying he supports " reasonable and effective legislation " to reduce greenhouse gases. In 2022, he wrote in an op-ed calling for the state " to begin plans to either divert the rail line inland or finalize construction of an alternate eastbound rail line from San Diego. "

Housing affordability and homelessness: An issue that was identified by both candidates as one of their top three priorities. Public safety was also marked as a top issue.

Nuclear waste: The district’s now-closed San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station still has no place to dispose of its nuclear waste. Laurie Davies lists this as one of her priorities; Chris Duncan does not.

Abortion rights: Chris Duncan emphasizes "a woman’s right to choose" as a political priority. Laurie Davies does not mention the issue on her website.



Courtesy of Laurie Davies for Assembly This undated photo shows California Assembly member Laurie Davies, (R) DISTRICT 74.

Laurie Davies

Republican

Incumbent

Closer look After moving to Southern California from the Midwest, Laurie Davies spent 10 years running her wedding planning business. She was elected to the Laguna Niguel City Council in 2012 and became the appointed mayor in 2015. Davies has served in the Assembly since 2020. In 2022, she defeated Chris Duncan in the 74th District. On the subject of housing, she says California needs to bring down the cost of building a house by eliminating some developer fees, which she says are passed on to the consumer. Davies is also in favor of "streamlining" California’s environmental regulations, under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). On homelessness, Davies says she supports an audit of how California state government has spent money to reduce homelessness, saying it’s not clear that the billions of dollars the state has spent to reduce homelessness has done much good.

Key endorsements

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

CA Professional Firefighters

Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of San Diego

San Diego County Farm Bureau

Courtesy of Chris Duncan for Assembly. This undated photo shows Chris Duncan, San Clemente city council member. Duncan is a candidate for California Assembly, 74th District.

Chris Duncan

Democrat

Attorney and former prosecutor

Closer look Chris Duncan is a former federal prosecutor for Customs and Border Enforcement. He’s now an attorney for an L.A.-based law firm. He’s a San Clemente city councilman and former appointed mayor. The California Legislature has a Democratic supermajority in both houses, and Duncan believes his Republican opponent is not being heard. One solution to California’s housing crisis, he says, is to build more housing communities for seniors, adding that the 74th District has an aging population. If seniors can downsize to senior housing communities, it would free up single family homes for families to live in. He says we need to focus on underlying problems and disabilities to solve California’s homeless problem. Beyond that there needs to be a law enforcement solution to prevent people from camping in public places.



Key endorsements

California Democratic Party

Planned Parenthood Action Fund of Orange and San Bernardino Counties

California Teachers Association

Consumer Attorneys of California

Back to top ↑



District 76: Key issues and candidates

Climbing from the northern tip of San Diego, through inland suburbs including Escondido and San Marcos, toward Camp Pendleton, this is politically moderate territory that has been steadily growing more Democratic.



The scoop

After nearly losing his seat in the blue wave of 2018, Assemblymember Brian Maienschein defected to the Democratic Party, blaming the extreme positions and offensive conduct of then-President Donald Trump. Republicans want the district back, but were unable to dislodge Maienschein before he termed out this year. They may have a better shot now that there’s no incumbent. The GOP candidate — Kristie Bruce-Lane, who runs a nonprofit that assists homeless children who have been victims of domestic violence — lost to Maienschein by about 3 percentage points in 2022 and received nearly half the vote in the March primary. She will face Democrat Darshana Patel, a research scientist, who could benefit from growing enthusiasm among liberal voters after the Democratic Party switched presidential nominees.

Read more at: CalMatters 2024 Voter Guide

What issues is District 76 facing?

The candidates have highlighted homelessness, housing, education, and climate change as their key concerns within District 76. Each has criticized the state's housing crisis and rising homelessness, calling for more affordable housing solutions. They also stress the importance of strengthening public education to address long-term community needs. Additionally, the candidates emphasized updating water management, promoting renewable energy and building sustainable infrastructure to address environmental challenges.

Kristie Bruce-Lane Kristie Bruce-Lane in an undated campaign photo.

Kristi Bruce-Lane

Listed on the ballot as a businesswoman and victims advocate

Registered Republican



Closer look Housing and homelessness

Citing the state's high cost of living, Bruce-Lane said she will work to lower the tax burden. She also criticized the state's housing-first policy to solve the homelessness crisis. She said it has failed. She said her work with children experiencing homelessness allows her to understand the complexity and root causes of homelessness. She supports "enforcement of our laws and will work to address and treat addiction/substance abuse, mental health, and poverty in our communities." Public safety

Bruce-Lane said violent crime has been rising across the country. She supports "prevention programs for our at-risk youth as well rehabilitation programs for those re-entering our communities." Recent data from the FBI shows that violent crime has been decreasing nationwide. She also said San Diego is "less safe because of soft-on-crime policies." The county's data shows that crime is decreasing in San Diego. Education

Bruce-Lane said a high percentage of third-grade San Diego students are not meeting the reading and writing requirements, and she criticized the state's "educational bureaucracy and Sacramento politicians focus on placing blame and not educating our children." Bruce-Lane said she supports vocational education programs to give students trade career options besides college. Environment

A former director of the Olivenhain Municipal Water District, Bruce-Lane said she is committed to addressing worsening drought and wildfires in the region. She emphasizes innovation, conservation, and policies for renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and water management.

Key endorsements

National Federation of Independent Business California

California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association



Campaign photo Darshana Patel in an undated campaign photo.

Darshana Patel

Listed on the ballot as a scientist and school board member

Registered Democrat

Endorsed by the San Diego County Democratic Party



Closer look Housing and homelessness

Patel said housing and homelessness go hand-in-hand. "We need to deliver a strong housing stock to meet the rising demands for our working families and to support small businesses. As we know, our working families are the core of a thriving economy, and we need to make sure that we have housing available for them." She said would like to work with community groups to address homelessness and look into a housing-first model. "We're facing a statewide crisis in housing and the housing availability. So we will need to work closely together with community groups, environmental groups, and developers to make sure we're meeting the rising demand so that our working families and our small businesses can thrive in our community because that is how our economy gets stronger." Education

As a child of immigrants and as a mother and a school board president, Patel said she understands the importance of education and will work to make sure that California has a high-quality public education system. "Public education is the backbone to a stable democracy. So, I'm fully in support of public education and want to make sure that despite declining budget shortfalls, that we're able to fully fund public education. And this ties back to the housing issue. We need to make sure that we have enough housing for our working families, for our educators, so that they can continue to educate our children." LGBTQ+ rights

Patel said the issue of students' pronouns and parental rights are very divisive, but making school safe for students is her top priority. "My policies would lean towards making sure that we create a safe, stable learning environment for our children. If our children aren't safe, they aren't learning." As for parental rights, she said it's important that parents talk to their children. "It's definitely important for parents to have good, open communication with their children." Climate Change

"As a research scientist, I can understand at a very deep level the issues surrounding climate change. I'm the only candidate endorsed by the Sierra Club, so I know that I'll be able to work collaboratively with the experts in the field and build those effective policies." Patel said we need to update our water management policy at reservoirs to ensure that they are running at maximum efficiency. "So that they can discharge water when appropriate and not based on average cycles, which is how they're currently discharging water. We need to look at putting in our electric charging stations in our higher density housing developments when we have apartments and condos that will also help bridge and reach our climate change goals that we have in California with electrification."

Key endorsements

CA YIMBY

Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest

California Teachers Association

California Labor Federation

Sierra Club California

Back to top ↑



District 77: Key issues and candidates

The 77th State Assembly District represents over 500,000 San Diego residents starting from Carlsbad to Coronado.



What issues is District 77 facing?

Housing: Like many parts of California, the 77th District faces challenges related to housing affordability. The high cost of housing has put pressure on low- and middle-class families. There is not enough affordable housing available to keep up with the demand coming from families and individuals facing homelessness.

Homelessness: More people are entering homelessness than transitioning out and into housing. Ongoing efforts to address homelessness in the district include new initiatives and policies, but the demand for additional resources and housing remains.

Climate change: A large part of the district is made up of coastline facing different challenges from north to south. Receding beaches and crumbling bluffs in the north impact transportation, the environment and tourism. In the south, pollution from cross-border sewage flowing into the beach has led to high levels of bacteria and beach closures.



Tasha Boerner / Tasha Boerner 77th State Assembly District representative, Tasha Boerner, poses in this undated photo.

Tasha Boerner

State Assemblymember since 2018

Former Encinitas City Councilmember

Registered Democrat

Closer look If re-elected, the top three issues Boerner will continue to work on: Homelessness: "Last year, both San Diego County and the state saw increases in the number of people experiencing homelessness. In the state Assembly, I have authored and supported measures to fund efforts to address this ongoing issue … ” Boerner said she’ll focus on:

Building needed affordable housing

Easing the housing crisis while retaining local control in small communities Rising costs: "Inflation and the rising costs of housing, utilities, health care, higher education, and transportation are straining family budgets and jeopardizing our state’s future.” Boerner said she’ll focus on: Continuing to hold utilities accountable and work to lower costs so that San Diego remains a desirable place to live, work, and visit

Helping local businesses grow and reduce high supply chain costs that have been passed on to consumers Climate crisis: "We are experiencing more frequent and severe disasters, including wildfires, droughts, mudslides, bluff failures and storms.” Boerner said she’ll focus on: Crafting smart, effective legislation that combats the climate crisis and protects Californians

Continuing to be an environmental champion for San Diego and the coast

Key endorsements

California Teachers Association

United Nurses Associations of California

Sierra Club California

Browne 4 Assembly campaign / https://browne4assembly.com/ Assembly District 77 candidate James Browne poses in this undated photo.

James Browne

Entrepreneur and finance professional

La Jolla resident and political newcomer

Registered Republican



Closer look James Browne did not respond to our requests for interviews. On his campaign website , Browne states, “Our community is at a crossroads, and now more than ever, we need leadership that not only understands the challenges we face but has the vision and the drive to address them head-on. From improving our education system and ensuring public safety to fostering economic growth and protecting our beautiful environment, our community deserves a leader who listens, collaborates, and takes decisive action.” On Facebook , Browne talks about his political breakthrough: “I am not a politician. In fact, I wasn’t even supposed to get this far. If you are one of my followers that knew me for 10+ years then you would know that this is a complete miracle. Where I grew up, no one is doing this. I am not rich and famous, I’m just an ordinary person with extraordinary ambition. I’m running for office because I’m looking to be the solution. I cannot sit by and complain about what is happening without trying to help. We need leadership now more than ever. Leaders who put people over profits.” On X , formerly Twitter, he writes: “I’m running to represent our military and veterans, regular Californians and fight for a better education system. Our current representative fails to act as a powerhouse on these issues, let alone to serve as an additional voice on major issues in political landscape facing many Americans today. We need an Assemblyman who will fight for the future, who’s in touch with the sentiments of citizens, and not bought out by the party machine.”

Key endorsements

California Pistol Rifle Association



Back to top ↑



District 78: Key issues and candidates

The 78th District encompasses several inner and eastern regions of San Diego County, including Sorrento Valley, Kearny Mesa, Hillcrest, and parts of El Cajon.



Chris Ward State Assembly campaign Assemblymember for District 78 Chris Ward is shown in this undated photo.

Chris Ward

Incumbent, running unopposed

Registered Democrat

Endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, as well as the California Democratic Party

Visit his website for more information.

Back to top ↑



District 79: Key issues and candidates

The district covers a large portion of south central San Diego, but also includes parts of the cities of La Mesa, Lemon Grove and Chula Vista.



What issues is District 79 facing?

Issues facing District 79 include:

Housing: Rising housing costs are a big issue across San Diego County and people falling into homelessness are on the rise.

Environmental: Freight trains that potentially carry hazardous materials cross the district on a daily basis.

Infrastructure: Residents in district 79 suffered greatly from the floods on Jan. 22 and fixing the stormwater drainage systems is critical.



Colin Parent for State Assembly Campaign Colin Parent stands near the trolley in this undated image.

Colin Parent

Registered Democrat

La Mesa city councilman

Executive director of Circulate San Diego

Closer look Parent said the top issues in the district are homelessness and the lack of affordable housing. He points to his work on the La Mesa City Council addressing the issue, including the fact that the city doubled the number of homeless outreach workers in its most recent budget. In terms of infrastructure, Parent said the roads in District 79 are in bad shape. He also stated that some roads in the district are in critical need of repair. He points to the January 2022 floods, when storm drains in the district overflowed and flooded some neighborhoods. If elected, Parent said he would hold local governments in San Diego County and across the state more accountable for how they spend the money the state gives them. However, he also said the needs of District 79 must be considered equitably, something he said hasn’t happened in the past.



Key endorsements

San Diego Police Officers Association

California Professional Firefighters

California Environmental Voters

Sharp-Collins for Assembly 2024 / Sharp-Collins for Assembly 2024 LaShae Sharp-Collins leans against a mural in this undated image.

LaShae Sharp-Collins

Registered Democrat

San Diego County Office of Education community engagement specialist

She is an adjunct professor at San Diego State University

Worked as district director for District 79 for more than nine years

Closer look Sharp-Collins says she’s the best person to represent District 79 partly because she was born and raised there. She states she is more familiar with the issues facing the district than her opponent because she has served as district director for Dr. Akilah Weber, who currently holds the seat, and her mother, Dr. Shirley Weber, who held it before her daughter. Sharp-Collins would focus on issues, such as homelessness and the high cost of housing. She says she will work to improve access to high-quality health care, end gun violence and ensure reproductive freedom is preserved. Sharp-Collins says District 79 is also facing various environmental challenges that negatively affect the health of residents. She points to what she says are several cancer cluster cases in the district.



Key endorsements

California Democratic Party

Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest

Back to top ↑



District 80: Key issues and candidates

The 80th District covers the southwestern corner of San Diego County and the nation as well, including National City, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach.



What issues is District 80 facing?

Homelessness: Several communities in District 80 are grappling with the state’s homelessness crisis. California is the most populous state in the country, and it also has the highest number of unsheltered residents — with approximately 49% of the nation’s unsheltered population living in the state.

Cities in the assembly district — including National City and Chula Vista — are considering homeless encampment bans. They will continue to rely on state funding to implement local policies. Whoever represents the district in Sacramento will advocate for further funding amid the state’s growing budget deficit.

Housing: The lack of affordable housing is reshaping the way people live in the district. High prices force multiple generations to live in a single house, individuals to live in their cars, or simply move south of the border for cheaper housing. While the Legislature has made it easier to build more housing, there are still challenges with homeowners and municipalities blocking new construction.

The state has made it more difficult for local governments to restrict housing and zoning plans that are seen as unreasonable as long as some units are set aside for affordable housing. Even with those changes there is still not enough housing in the state.

Education: David Alvarez identified access to affordable education as one of his top priorities. The incumbent, who described himself as the son of undocumented immigrants who didn’t speak English, credits his success to the public education system.

Alvarez supports expanding access to financial aid opportunities. He also wants to help bring higher education to the South Bay. The state’s budget deficit threatens to cut funding from local school districts.

Cross-border sewage: Michael Williams, who lives in Imperial Beach, called cross-border sewage pollution the biggest issue facing the district.

Chronic beach closures in Imperial Beach impact the entire district, including residents of Otay Mesa, San Ysidro, Chula Vista, and National City accustomed to visiting the Imperial Beach shoreline.

The federal government has invested millions into upgrading outdated infrastructure.

Megan Wood San Diego Councilman David Alvarez is shown in this photo, May 23, 2018.

David Alvarez

Incumbent, State Assembly

Former San Diego City Councilmember

Registered Democrat

Closer look Alvarez is seeking reelection to his first term in the State Assembly. He won a special election to replace Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher’s seat after she vacated it in 2022. During his first term, Alvarez prioritized policies aimed at addressing the state’s housing crisis. Among them, AB 1449, which exempts affordable housing developments from certain environmental requirements. With a second term, Alvarez would like to prioritize home ownership programs for first-time home buyers. “I really believe strongly that homeownership opportunities are something we should focus on more,” he said. Alvarez views homelessness primarily as a housing affordability issue. He also supports the state’s CARE Courts program, which aims to address homelessness by facilitating court-ordered mental health treatment. Critics call that treatment involuntary. He also wants cities and counties that receive state funding for homelessness to be more accountable with how they spend that money. Alvarez plans to continue efforts to bring higher education to the South Bay. However, instead of the long-touted plan for a single four-year university, Alvarez believes the most realistic plan is a, “multi-institution campus,” with different universities bringing specific programs that are in high demand.

Key endorsements

San Diego County Democratic Party

Courtesy of Michael Williams Michael Williams, retired naval officer. Candidate for California Assembly, District 80. Undated photo

Michael Williams

Retired Naval Officer

Former FBI intelligence analyst

Registered Republican

Closer look Williams was encouraged to run for office by the local Republican Party. This is his first time running for public office, but not his first experience with public service. During the 1990s, the retired Naval officer and FBI intelligence analyst served as a consultant on a committee on fiscal efficiency reform under former San Diego Mayor Susan Golding. Williams supports the idea of court-ordered detention and treatment for homeless individuals experiencing substance abuse problems or mental health issues. On housing, Williams supports building more housing in rural parts of California and creating economic development zones to encourage more businesses in rural areas. He believes that would encourage Californians to revitalize parts of the state with declining populations. Williams criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom for failing to declare a state of emergency over the cross-border sewage crisis. “His political base is not here, it’s up in San Francisco and Los Angeles,” he said. “Meanwhile here, we have to suffer from the lack of leadership.”



Key endorsements

The Republican Party of San Diego County

Back to top ↑



Explore your virtual ballot

We teamed up with Ballot Ready to offer in-depth information about what's on your ballot with this interactive guide!