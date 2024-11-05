Give Now
California and Colorado voters protect same-sex marriage

By Danielle Chiriguayo, KCRW
Published November 5, 2024 at 8:04 PM PST
Same-sex marriage cake toppers are displayed on a shelf at Fantastico on December 5, 2017 in San Francisco, California. The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a civil rights case over a Colorado baker's refusal to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
Same-sex marriage cake toppers are displayed on a shelf at Fantastico on December 5, 2017 in San Francisco, California. The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a civil rights case over a Colorado baker's refusal to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

This story originally appeared as part of NPR's live coverage of the 2024 election. For more election coverage from the NPR Network head to our live updates page.

LOS ANGELES — In California, voters have passed Proposition 3, guaranteeing the right for same-sex, as well as interracial, couples to marry, according to a call by The Associated Press.

Colorado voters have also passed Amendment J, repealing a ban on same-sex unions, according to the AP.

California’s Proposition 3 removes existing language in the state’s constitution that defines marriage as between a man and a woman, which was added as a result of Proposition 8 in 2008.

Voters in Hawaii are deciding whether or not to repeal Section 23 of the state constitution, which says the legislature has the power to reserve marriage to opposite-sex couples.

Same-sex marriages became legal nationwide in 2015 with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision, but there are concerns in the wake of the high court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade that something similar may happen to the legality of same-sex unions.

There's been no major organized opposition to any of the three measures. Only a handful of elected officials and conservative groups have come out against the initiatives and no money has been raised by opposition campaigns, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks campaign funding and lobbying efforts.

