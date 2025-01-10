SANDAG elects new board leadership

The San Diego Association of Governments' board of directors on Friday unanimously elected Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner as its chair for a two-year term.

"I am honored to lead the organization in its mission to plan, build, and provide critical infrastructure and resources for the San Diego region," Heebner said in a statement. "I am committed to supporting the SANDAG team in strengthening the agency's internal operations and ensuring transparency for the board and the public."

Heebner has served Solana Beach for more than 20 years and has been a SANDAG board member for 14, two of which were as second vice chair. She succeeds former San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas.

SANDAG is an association of all municipal governments and the county government and impacts transportation and infrastructure projects and initiatives throughout San Diego County.

San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava was elected as SANDAG vice chair, and Santee Mayor John Minto was elected second vice chair.

"I'm very honored to take on this role," LaCava said. "I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members and our regional partners to find solutions to our regional needs and improve the lives of people across the region."

He represents San Diego's District 1 and is chair of the SANDAG Regional Planning Committee.

Minto has served on the SANDAG Board since 2002. He chaired the Borders Committee from 2010 to 2016 and has served on the Public Safety Committee since 2016.

"We've got some really important work to do as SANDAG," Minto said. "I believe that by aligning our efforts, we can create vibrant communities where all residents can thrive."