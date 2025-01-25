Senate confirms Kristi Noem as Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security

The Senate confirmed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Saturday to serve as the Secretary of Homeland Security, putting her in charge of executing one of President Trump's biggest priorities in his second term: cracking down on immigration.

Noem, a Republican, won confirmation in a 59-34 vote. She becomes the fourth person confirmed in Trump's cabinet, following Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Pete Hegseth, who was narrowly appointed Secretary of Defense on Friday night after Vice President J.D. Vance cast a tie-breaking vote.

As Secretary of Homeland Security, Noem will oversee immigration and border-related issues; the Coast Guard; counterterrorism; aviation security; cybersecurity; and the Federal Emergency Management Agency — which Trump recently proposed should be completely overhauled or possibly, eliminated.

Noem was South Dakota's first female governor and led the state for two terms. She gained national prominence for her stances against mask and lockdown mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump also previously praised Noem for sending National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Noem has been a longtime ally of Trump, with a history of backing his immigration policies and proposals.

During her confirmation hearing, when asked why she wanted to lead Homeland Security, Noem said she asked for the job "because I knew it was the president's number one priority."

She added, "I knew that it would be needed to have someone in the position, that would do what the president promised the American people and would be strong enough to do it."

Noem described the southern border as "the number one threat to our homeland security."

She vowed to make several changes in the department, including shutting down the CPB One App , which asylum seekers use to set appointments. (Trump has falsely said the app is used for smuggling migrants.)

Noem also supports Trump's plans to end birthright citizenship and slash a program that was used by the Biden administration to temporarily allow more than a half-million migrants fleeing Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, to live and work in the U.S. if they have a financial sponsor and pass background checks. Trump issued an executive order terminating the program in his first day in office.

What remains to be seen is how her role will align with that of Tom Homan, who was picked to served as the White House's Border Czar. His post did not require Senate confirmation.

In her confirmation hearing, Noem said she does not expect responsibilities to be taken away from the Secretary of Homeland Security or the department.

Copyright 2025 NPR