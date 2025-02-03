San Diego 101: How to attend and comment at a city council meeting

There are many ways you can mobilize as an individual or coalition to make change in your community. But when it comes to matters of local government, perhaps the best place to start is by attending public meetings.

So, you’ve been reading the news? Keep at it. But being an engaged member of your community means more than just staying informed. It can be about taking action, too.

There are many ways you can mobilize as an individual or coalition to make change in your community. But when it comes to matters of local government, perhaps the best place to start is by attending public meetings. These forums provide a space for members of the public to weigh in on current issues or voice additional concerns for consideration.

Cities, counties, water districts, school boards and all other public legislative bodies in California are required to abide by certain transparency parameters as outlined in the Brown Act , but rules and procedures may vary. You can look in the agenda for whichever meeting you intend to visit to find relevant rules.

That said, here are some general tips for how to attend and comment at a public meeting.

Study Ahead

Looking at the meeting materials ahead of time will allow you to see what matters are being discussed and in what order. You should be able to find this on the governing body’s website, or in an accessible physical location (i.e. city hall) at least three days before the meeting.

Some municipalities, such as the city of San Diego, will make a summary of the agenda, allowing you to more easily find your topic of interest and any accompanying materials (which may include staff reports, powerpoints, etc.).

Any items that fall under the consent agenda section (sometimes called the consent calendar) are routine items that will be approved all at once in a single vote, whereas discussion items will be voted on and reviewed individually.

Getting to the Meeting

Attending a meeting in person is one way to get a front row seat of the action, but it’s not the only way. Most governing bodies will broadcast live streams of public meetings online, or sometimes on your local cable access channel. Look up the legislative calendar to find meeting dates, times and locations.

Meetings can sometimes move very slowly or run longer than anticipated. Looking at the agenda ahead of time can help you understand the sequence of events, but it’s unlikely anybody will be able to tell you exactly when a specific item will be discussed or when the meeting will end, so plan accordingly.

Making a Comment

Comments at San Diego City Council and some other meetings can be delivered virtually, in person or in writing.

In-person comments will usually require attendees to fill out and submit a speaker slip. The commenter will then be called up when the relevant agenda item is being discussed, or during nonagenda public comment time.

Most meetings have time limits for commenters, usually between one and three minutes, but this may be reduced depending on the number of commenters for that item. In the case of the San Diego City Council, other commenters who are present at the meeting can donate their time to one speaker, with a limit of 15 minutes.

In-person speakers may also bring virtual or physical displays. Comments should be relevant and fall within the jurisdiction of the governing body at hand.

You can always refer to the meeting agenda for more specific commenting guidelines.

Council Discussion & Voting

Once public comments have concluded, members of the legislative body will engage in their own discussion and sometimes seek clarifications from staff members on the matter at hand. Officials can then call for a vote, or choose to table a matter or delay a vote if more information is needed.

After the meeting, you can find a record of all decisions and comments made in a meeting by looking up the meeting minutes.