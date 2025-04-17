Trump says he's optimistic about a trade deal with Europe

President Trump expressed optimism about a deal with Europe before the end of a 90-day pause in steep global tariffs. Most countries now face just 10 percent tariffs on imports to the U.S., rather than 20 percent or more.

"There'll be a trade deal 100%," Trump said during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "We're going to make fair deals."

He added: "We're in no rush. We are going to have very little problem making a deal with Europe or anyone else."

Earlier Thursday, a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that the massive trade deficit the U.S. runs with EU members, including Italy, "bothers the president."

"So I think he's certainly going to want to level the plane, as he said several times with the EU just as with other trading partners," the official said.

Meloni, who was tapped to speak for the European Union, is the first European leader to meet with Trump at the White House since he announced — and then delayed — a 20% tariff on exports from the EU.

Asked by a reporter whether she thought the U.S. was a reliable trading partner, Meloni, who has criticized tariffs, said: "I believe in the West's unity and I think we have to talk … and find ourselves in the best middle way to grow together. If I wouldn't think it was a reliable partner, I wouldn't be here."

Also likely on the agenda in the meeting between the two leaders is NATO spending. Trump wants NATO allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defense. Italy spends 1.49%, and has announced plans to raise that to 2%.

Trump is likely to want to hear how Italy plans to increase its spending.

"Anything Italy can do acknowledging that the prime minister has a fractious political coalition, like many Italian prime ministers have in the past, and anything she can do to reach what was set as a benchmark for NATO 10 years ago, 2% spending threshold, I think is going to be much needed," the senior administration official told reporters.

Copyright 2025 NPR