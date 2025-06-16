Health experts say masks still matter as Trump calls for ban at protests

In a social media post on June 7, President Trump said protesters should not be allowed to wear masks. This statement is raising concerns among some health professionals, particularly as demonstrations continue nationwide this summer.

The conversation gained urgency after several people were reportedly detained over the weekend at a “No Kings” protest for wearing or distributing masks. Critics say banning masks could discourage vulnerable individuals from participating in public demonstrations.

Dr. Maya Kumar, a San Diego pediatrician and member of the American Academy of Pediatrics , says masking is still a meaningful way for many people to protect themselves — and others.

“That balance of risks and benefit is something that every individual ultimately needs to consider for themselves," Kumar said. "I also think that saying somebody doesn't have the right to wear a surgical mask or respirator, in order to protect their health or the health of others, is really concerning to me as a health professional."

Even in outdoor settings, Kumar said the risk of infection is never zero, especially in large crowds.

“For a person with a serious illness — like asthma or heart disease — or maybe who's pregnant, or who's elderly, or has some other kind of immunocompromised (condition), it only takes one exposure to one sick person to potentially land you in the hospital,” she said.

She emphasized the importance of individual choice when it comes to health protections.

“I would just encourage everyone to carefully weigh the risks of going to a crowded gathering without wearing a mask, particularly if you have not been vaccinated against respiratory viruses, or you have underlying health conditions that predispose you to more severe illness.

Studies show that immunocompromised people remain at higher risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, even if vaccinated. During the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, researchers found no major spike in cases in the11 out of 12 cities where up to 96% of participants wore masks.

“That will probably become a much bigger deal if people are not able to take simple precautions like wearing a surgical mask or respirator to protect themselves,” Kumar said.