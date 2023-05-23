Give Now
Public Safety

East Village shooting leaves one dead, another wounded

By City News Service
Published May 23, 2023 at 1:58 PM PDT
A view of the San Diego Central Library in the East Village, June 1, 2014.
A view of the San Diego Central Library in the East Village, June 1, 2014.

A shooting in front of San Diego Central Library left one person dead and another wounded Tuesday.

The gunfire in the 300 block of Park Boulevard erupted about 12:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

One of the victims died at the scene. Paramedics took the other to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Officers fanned out through the busy downtown area near Petco Park in search of the shooter, with help from personnel aboard a patrol helicopter circling overhead. The perpetrator remained at large in the early afternoon, according to police.

It was not immediately clear what led to the deadly gunfire, which prompted a closure of the library for the remainder of the day.

