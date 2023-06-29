Two former SDSU football players added as defendants in gang rape lawsuit

Two more ex-San Diego State football players have been added to a lawsuit that alleges a 17-year-old girl was gang raped at an off-campus house party.

Former players Jaiden Brown, 20, and Jonathan Harrison, 21, were added to a complaint originally filed against the formerly NFL-bound punter Matt Araiza, as well as Zavier Leonard and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko.

Court documents filed on June 20 state that Brown and Harrison were originally referred to in the lawsuit as "Roe 1" and "Roe 2," but their true names have since been discovered. The documents don't state what the exact allegations are against the men.

Last year, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced that no criminal charges would be filed in connection with the alleged rape.

The lawsuit alleges the then-17-year- old girl had sex with Araiza outside the home where an October 2021 party was being held. She was then brought into a bedroom where a group of men raped her, the suit alleges.

Araiza, who was cut from the Buffalo Bills after the allegations surfaced, alleges that he left the party before the alleged incident occurred. He and others have said that all interactions with the girl were consensual and that she had represented that she was 18 years old.