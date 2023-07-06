Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

There are still plenty of tents available at the San Diego’s first 'safe' camping site

By Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Contributors: Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published July 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM PDT

The city of San Diego's first "safe sleeping" camp site in Golden Hill has been open for a week.

As of July 5, 20 adults were living at the site in 14 tents. There are 116 more tents available and each tent can accommodate up to two people.

“Tents are being set up as new clients are enrolled, and I’ll say that the clients are helping to improve the program by giving us the feedback on what they need to be successful," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. "The program manager is holding weekly meetings at the site to set expectations for residents as well as to solicit their feedback.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The City of San Diego is planning to use a parking lot at 20th and B Street, shown here, as a a safe sleeping site, June 26, 2023.
Local
RELATED: Mayor Todd Gloria's homeless shelter strategy is mostly unfunded. Here's what it could cost
Cody Dulaney

The city's goal is to enroll three people a day until the site is full.

But people like Tracy Burgess, who is currently homeless, said she is having a hard time getting enrolled because she lost her ID.

“(I need to) take time and just get what I need done so I can get in cause I’m tired of living on the streets, I really am. It’s not fun,” Burgess said.    

Shawnbaaux Swearingen is also currently homeless and said he hopes to be enrolled at the site within the next couple of days.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A man starts a fire while his wife sleeps inside their makeshift tent along a barbed wire fence near Highway 99 in southwest Fresno on Feb. 11, 2022.
Local
RELATED: The biggest survey of homeless Californians in decades shows why so many are on the streets
Marisa Kendall

“It’s a place where you can go and get a shower daily, shave, talk to people. Once you get your ducks in line, you can make the appointments,” Swearingen said. “A lot of times they can give you a caseworker, like if it’s too much for you.”

James Carter, the deputy director of homelessness strategies and solutions for the city said street-based case managers are working to help people experiencing homelessness get off the streets.

“Apart from that, the ('safe sleeping' site) operator Dreams for Change is working with (the) 211 (hotline) and the intake process. If someone is not connected with an outreach worker, they will be connected with an outreach worker to have the intake process begun for them,” Carter said.

Along with a tent and sleeping accommodations, residents also get breakfast and dinner, water, access to restrooms, washing stations and cell phone charging stations. Carter said case managers also provide transportation to medical appointments, work opportunities, laundry and showers.

Gloria said as temperatures rise, adjustments are being made.

“We have provided shade structures. I believe we’ll do some more of that. I believe there is intention to provide additional cover for individual tents,” Gloria said.

There are also tarps under each tent and each resident has an elevated cot.

Gloria said outreach teams are educating homeless individuals about the Unsafe Camping Ordinance which will go into effect at the end of July.

Tags

Public Safety Homelessness
Melissa Mae
As a freelance reporter, I cover a wide variety of stories. One day I may cover the current COVID-19 situation and the next day my story may be about a San Diego landmark. With a background in sports broadcasting, any time I get to cover a sports story is an added bonus! I love covering stories about the place I am lucky enough to call home, San Diego.
See stories by Melissa Mae
What issues need to be exposed in your community?

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News