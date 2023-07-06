There are still plenty of tents available at the San Diego’s first 'safe' camping site

The city of San Diego's first "safe sleeping" camp site in Golden Hill has been open for a week.

As of July 5, 20 adults were living at the site in 14 tents. There are 116 more tents available and each tent can accommodate up to two people.

“Tents are being set up as new clients are enrolled, and I’ll say that the clients are helping to improve the program by giving us the feedback on what they need to be successful," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. "The program manager is holding weekly meetings at the site to set expectations for residents as well as to solicit their feedback.”

The city's goal is to enroll three people a day until the site is full.

But people like Tracy Burgess, who is currently homeless, said she is having a hard time getting enrolled because she lost her ID.

“(I need to) take time and just get what I need done so I can get in cause I’m tired of living on the streets, I really am. It’s not fun,” Burgess said.

Shawnbaaux Swearingen is also currently homeless and said he hopes to be enrolled at the site within the next couple of days.

“It’s a place where you can go and get a shower daily, shave, talk to people. Once you get your ducks in line, you can make the appointments,” Swearingen said. “A lot of times they can give you a caseworker, like if it’s too much for you.”

James Carter, the deputy director of homelessness strategies and solutions for the city said street-based case managers are working to help people experiencing homelessness get off the streets.

“Apart from that, the ('safe sleeping' site) operator Dreams for Change is working with (the) 211 (hotline) and the intake process. If someone is not connected with an outreach worker, they will be connected with an outreach worker to have the intake process begun for them,” Carter said.

Along with a tent and sleeping accommodations, residents also get breakfast and dinner, water, access to restrooms, washing stations and cell phone charging stations. Carter said case managers also provide transportation to medical appointments, work opportunities, laundry and showers.

Gloria said as temperatures rise, adjustments are being made.

“We have provided shade structures. I believe we’ll do some more of that. I believe there is intention to provide additional cover for individual tents,” Gloria said.

There are also tarps under each tent and each resident has an elevated cot.

Gloria said outreach teams are educating homeless individuals about the Unsafe Camping Ordinance which will go into effect at the end of July.