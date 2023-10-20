Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

LGBTQ+ bar Gossip Grill damaged in suspected arson incident; no injuries reported

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published October 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM PDT
A group of people stand behind parked cars outside Gossip Grill in Hillcrest, San Diego on Oct. 20, 2023.
Brenden Tuccinardi
/
KPBS
A group of people stand behind parked cars outside Gossip Grill in Hillcrest, San Diego on Oct. 20, 2023.

Early Friday morning, Hillcrest LGBTQ+ bar Gossip Grill suffered minor damage from two fires. No injuries were reported.

Originally the fire was believed to be caused by electrical issues, but Gossip Grill co-owner Moe Girton said an arson investigation team determined that the blaze was started by an individual.

“There was no structural damage to the actual building. It was all contained to the two front patios. Thanks to our amazing fire department and how quickly they got here,” Girton said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Fire damage to Gossip Grill's outdoor patio is shown on Oct. 20, 2023.
Brenden Tuccinardi
/
KPBS
Fire damage to Gossip Grill's outdoor patio is shown on Oct. 20, 2023.

Security camera footage shows an individual walking up to the patio at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, using an accelerant and lighting the fire, Girton said.

“We have it all on video. We have one patio of him using an accelerant and then lighting it on fire. And another camera has him walking away giggling and smiling,” Girton said.

Girton said she knew the person who started the fires, but would not identify them until police made an arrest.

The San Diego Police Department could not be reached for comment by the time this article was published.

Girton said she believed that the fire was not a hate crime, but rather an action from an individual living on the streets and experiencing a mental health crisis.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

According to The Lesbian Bar Project, a campaign to raise awareness of the history of lesbian bars, Gossip Grill is the last bar of its kind in San Diego, and one of very few remaining in the country.

“We're just grateful for the fire department getting here quickly and nobody was hurt,” Girton said. "And the damage is, it’s manageable, you know. Everything will be done in the next couple weeks.”

Gossip Grill reopened on Friday at 2 p.m.

Tags

Public Safety LGBTQ+
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Before joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.
Submit your memory
More News