LGBTQ+ bar Gossip Grill damaged in suspected arson incident; no injuries reported

Early Friday morning, Hillcrest LGBTQ+ bar Gossip Grill suffered minor damage from two fires. No injuries were reported.

Originally the fire was believed to be caused by electrical issues, but Gossip Grill co-owner Moe Girton said an arson investigation team determined that the blaze was started by an individual.

“There was no structural damage to the actual building. It was all contained to the two front patios. Thanks to our amazing fire department and how quickly they got here,” Girton said.

Brenden Tuccinardi / KPBS Fire damage to Gossip Grill's outdoor patio is shown on Oct. 20, 2023.

Security camera footage shows an individual walking up to the patio at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, using an accelerant and lighting the fire, Girton said.

“We have it all on video. We have one patio of him using an accelerant and then lighting it on fire. And another camera has him walking away giggling and smiling,” Girton said.

Girton said she knew the person who started the fires, but would not identify them until police made an arrest.

The San Diego Police Department could not be reached for comment by the time this article was published.

Girton said she believed that the fire was not a hate crime, but rather an action from an individual living on the streets and experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to The Lesbian Bar Project, a campaign to raise awareness of the history of lesbian bars, Gossip Grill is the last bar of its kind in San Diego, and one of very few remaining in the country.

“We're just grateful for the fire department getting here quickly and nobody was hurt,” Girton said. "And the damage is, it’s manageable, you know. Everything will be done in the next couple weeks.”

Gossip Grill reopened on Friday at 2 p.m.