Public Safety

Did you feel it? Series of earthquakes strike near El Centro

By City News Service
Published February 12, 2024 at 8:06 AM PST
One of a series of earthquakes is shown on this graphic created by the USGS. El Centro, Calif. Feb. 12, 2024.
USGS
One of a series of earthquakes is shown on this graphic created by the USGS. El Centro, Calif. Feb. 12, 2024.

A series of earthquakes have been reported near El Centro Monday, the largest a 4.8 magnitude just before midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was a half mile northwest of El Centro and struck at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. It was 3.6 miles south of Imperial and 9 miles northwest of Calexico.

It was about 10 miles deep.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported at 6:15 a.m. and centered 0.8 miles southeast of El Centro.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was reported at 6:04 a.m. and centered 0.4 miles east southeast of El Centro.

A 3.0 magnitude aftershock was reported at 3:33 a.m. and centered 1.6 miles northwest of El Centro.

A 3.6 magnitude aftershock was reported centered about six-tenths of mile southeast of El Centro at 2:18 a.m.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was reported at 12:59 a.m. Monday followed by three smaller quakes at 1:26 a.m., 1:30 a.m. and 1:38 a.m.

There have been 16 earthquakes reported near El Centro and Imperial since midnight.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
