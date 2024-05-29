Give Now
Public Safety

County officials say new mapping software will streamline emergency evacuations

By Katie Anastas / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published May 29, 2024 at 5:34 PM PDT
Dave McQuead, fire chief at Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection, speaks at the San Diego County Sheriff Technology and Information Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Dave McQuead, fire chief at Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection, speaks at the San Diego County Sheriff Technology and Information Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

San Diego County fire and safety officials have new tools to give residents more precise evacuation alerts during emergencies.

The software, called Genasys, allows officials to map evacuation zones based on things like population density, neighborhoods, nearby roads and geographic features. Then, they can send out evacuation alerts for specific areas.

Dave McQuead, fire chief at Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection, said that means they can evacuate an area more strategically.

“This becomes more systematic so that we’re not creating congestion if we had just blanketed out a large evacuation plan,” McQuead said.

Jeff Toney, director of the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, said it will also let officials lift evacuation orders as individual neighborhoods, streets or buildings become safe.

“The new zones will limit unnecessary evacuations and make repopulation more efficient to get people back into their homes sooner,” he said.

The new maps are part of the county’s existing emergency alert system. Residents can sign up for alerts to their cell phones or email at alertsandiego.org or download the SD Emergency app.

As peak fire season begins, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is suspending outdoor residential burn permits starting Saturday. That means residents can’t burn branches, leaves or other debris.

Cal Fire recommends clearing all dead or dying vegetation at least 100 feet around homes and other structures.

Public Safety WildfiresRegional GovernmentsLaw EnforcementSan Diego Government
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
