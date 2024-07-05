San Diego County libraries offering summer lineup of activities

San Diego County libraries are offering numerous activities this summer for residents looking for something to do, or just stay cool, according to a news release Friday.

Various library branches will feature musical performances, puppet and magic shows, puzzle time, a Lego Lab, a "teen escape" room, gaming, board games, arts and crafts and T-shirt decorating for teens.

Library branches offer story time — some of which have dancing — for babies, toddlers and older children.

The library's year-round activities include book clubs, concerts, Tai Chi, tech classes, writing groups and yoga. All classes and programs are free, according to the county.

While residents of all ages can participate, the Summer Learning Program is geared toward children and teenagers, and available at all 33 county library branches.

Youth who participate can win achievement badges and prizes, according to the county.

County libraries also offer an air-conditioned refuge during hot summer days, along with free WiFi.

Visitors may sign up to use a desktop PC or check out a book, audiobook or movie (with a library card).