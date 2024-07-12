Safe parking site near San Diego International Airport moves forward

The California Coastal Commission has approved a controversial safe parking site near the San Diego Airport.

Mayor Todd Gloria told the commission on Wednesday that the city’s other safe parking sites are at or near capacity every night.

“Many in our unsheltered population may not have a home, but they do have a car,” he said. “In fact, our most recent homelessness census in the city of San Diego has shown that this portion of our unsheltered population has increased by 44% in just the last year.”

City leaders say the H Barracks site will have 190 parking spots, restrooms, security and a pet relief area. Resource providers will also be there to connect people to services, including housing and healthcare.

Commissioner Justin Cummings, a Santa Cruz County Supervisor, said he appreciated San Diego’s effort to expand the program.

“These safe parking sites have proven to be really good at getting people into services and programs, and providing them a safe place to store their belongings and stay overnight so that they can go to jobs in the morning and not have to worry about being harassed,” he said.

Conditions of the approved permit include capturing pollutants in vehicle runoff and providing wastewater disposal for RV’s.

Opponents to the new site have raised health and safety concerns , including its proximity to schools and businesses and the condition of the buildings to be demolished at the site. City staff told the commission that asbestos was removed from the buildings before demolition began.

The permit also allows the city to add temporary shelter structures to house 600 people in a second phase of the project. Point Loma resident Derek Falconer told commissioners Wednesday he was particularly concerned about that part of the proposal.

“The absence of a public safety and shelter management plan in this application jeopardizes the safety of visitors to the coast,” he said.